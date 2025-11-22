Inside The Bears

My best bet for Baylor football vs. Arizona

Maybe this is the week I finally give out a winner

Dan Hochstein

Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I will give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I am not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.

This is my favorite day of the week - the day where I write about a bet that will inevitably lose, no matter how big of an edge I have or how much it makes sense.

Last week, I took Michael Trigg Over 45.5 Receiving Yards. Trigg was well on his way, with 33 yards in the first half. Unfortunately, for us, Trigg would only record one more catch for 9 yards, finishing with 42 yards. Trigg could have had more opportunities if he finished the game, but he sat out the last couple drives. Baylor quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, also overthrew Trigg in the first quarter on what would have been a big gain.

This week, the Baylor Bears take on the Arizona Wildcats at Noon CT on TNT. I cannot say that anything stands out to me, but that will not stop me from giving out a winner. 

My best bet for this week is Michael Trigg Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel). For his number to go up, a week after he failed to get his over, makes me believe the books think Trigg will have a big day. I also like this play because a player always seems to have a big day the game after you bet them and lose.

My official picks are 0-7 on the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

