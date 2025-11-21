Inside The Bears

Baylor fans react in disbelief as Dave Aranda is granted 2026 season in Waco

It was announced on Friday that Baylor would bring Dave Aranda back in 2026. However, the fanbase is outraged.

The Baylor Bears had Big 12 Championship aspirations entering the 2025 football season, along with being a darkhorse College Football Playoff-contending team, some believed. But as the season as almost closed -- Baylor is a far cry from either.

Sitting at 5-5 on the season, a majority of the Baylor fanbase -- at least a loud portion of them on social media -- thought Dave Aranda's tenure in Waco was going to come to an end. But that is not what happened.

One day after Baylor and AD Mack Rhoades parted ways, President Linda A. Livingstone announced that the Bears would retain Aranda through at least the 2026 season.

The news sent shockwaves around the Baylor faithful. Some liked the news, believing Aranda is the man for the job, while others couldn't believe he earned another season with Baylor.

In Livingstone's letter, there were three reasons cited to bring Aranda back for next season:

  • Stability during transition: Our next Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics must have the opportunity to assess the football program and chart its long-term direction;
  • Student-athlete experience: Retaining our current roster and protecting a nationally ranked recruiting class are essential to our future success; and
  • Financial stewardship: In an era of extreme volatility in college athletics with NIL, the transfer portal, revenue-sharing, and much more, this approach allows us to invest wisely in the program’s future rather than incur significant buyout costs during an unprecedented turnover of coaches across the country.

Aranda came to Baylor in 2020 and one year later, he had the Bears' football program humming. Baylor went 12-2 in his first non-Covid year. But after that, the Bears have disappointed -- including a 5-5 year in 2025 through 10 games. Even with Sawyer Robertson at the helm and a star-studded offense, Aranda and the defense haven't been able to figure things out.

Following Livingstone's letter, social media went nuts. Here are how fans and media are taking Aranda's return.

If Baylor drops these next two games, it could be a gut punch to Baylor fans

Sometimes, no words says it all

Baylor staff loves the announcement

Baylor fans are not happy

