Baylor announces uniform combination for away game against Arizona
On Friday, Baylor announced it was going back to the all-white look heading to Arizona to take on the Wildcats. The Bears are going to be wearing their white jerseys, pants, and helmets for this game.
This will be the second away game in a row that Baylor has this look. In the previous away game, against Cincinnati, the Bears wore the all-whites.
Uniforms by week:
- Week 1 vs. Auburn: Baylor wore its new-look chrome helmet, along with the coal jerseys and pants.
- Week 2 at SMU: In Baylor's first away game, the Bears wore their white jerseys, white pants, and green accessories. Baylor also had its white helmet.
- Week 3 vs. Samford: It was an all-green look from Baylor against the FCS program. Green helmet, jerseys, and pants.
- Week 4 vs. Arizona State: It was an all-anthracite look for Baylor. It was the coal jerseys, pants, and helmets against the Sun Devils.
- Week 5 at Oklahoma State: It was the all-white look this time. White helmets, pants, and jerseys.
- Week 6 vs. Kansas State: This time, Baylor is wearing the gold jersey and pants, with its green helmet.
- Week 8 at TCU: Baylor is wearing its white jersey with green pants. The Bears will have white helmets on.
- Week 9 at Cincinnati: Baylor is going with the all-white look. White helmet, jersey, and pants against the Bearcats.
- Week 10 vs. UCF: It's back to the green look for Baylor this weekend against UCF. The Bears are wearing their green helmet, jerseys, and pants after being on the road for two weeks in a row.
- Week 12 vs. Utah: Baylor is going with its all whites for the game. White helmet, jersey, and pants.
- Week 13 at Arizona: Baylor is going back to the all-whites for this game. The Bears wore the all-white look against Utah last week and in their last away game, against Cincinnati. White jerseys, pants, and helmets.
Keys to a Baylor win over Arizona
Earlier this week, staff writer Josh Abraham detailed his three keys for a Baylor win over Arizona. One of his keys was to limit explosive plays. Arizona's Noah Fifita is an explosive signal caller, and the 'Cats have plenty of talent at RB.
"Lastly, although I touched on this earlier, the Wildcats have a very talented quarterback under center in Noah Fifita. Although his main target from last year, Tetairoa McMillan, has moved on to the NFL and has had quite a productive season, the Wildcats have a talented duo in Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley, who have both shown themselves to be reliable targets for Fifitia over the course of the season."