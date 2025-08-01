Baylor football QB gushes over the WR corps: 'It's like art watching them work'
Starting QB Sawyer Robertson is going to have a plethora of weapons to get the ball to when the season kicks off. Besides star RB Bryson Washington, the Baylor Bears return several key players like Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins -- who recently had his sixth year granted -- and Michael Trigg. But Baylor also went out and landed transfers Louis Brown (Colorado State) and Kobe Prentice (Alabama), who are both expected to play key roles this fall.
On Thursday, Robertson was asked about the WR room and he said the group is in a really good spot heading into the fall.
"Yeah, no, I think they're in a really, really good spot," Robertson said of the WR room. "You know, obviously having Ashton come back helps so much. Super excited for him, super happy. I'm going to get to throw to him another year.
"And then on top of that, yeah, just all the other depth that we either brought in with Louis and those guys or the freshmen, like getting their reps, getting older. Very deep room, lots of competition, which that's really good. And, you know, those older guys are kind of leading that charge. So super excited for them and to be a part of that."
Former Auburn QB Walker White transferred into Baylor this spring and he's slated to back up Robertson this year. The former highly-touted signal caller was also asked his opinion on the playmakers and he said it's like 'art' watching them go to work.
"Yeah, I mean, starting with Josh Cameron, that dude, he really knows his stuff, knows how to work guys well, and Kole [Wilson] brought a lot of speed to the game," White started. "Getting Ashton back was huge, excited for him. Louis Brown's been showing off. He's been doing really well. And, you know, we've got guys like Trigg, when Kobe came in from Alabama -- Trigg's a stud. We got Kelsey [Johnson] back and Klopp, like all these guys. It's just a very sound group of guys, the starters.
"They're just really, they know ball, they know how to work guys, they know space, and it's honestly fun. It's art watching them work, and it's just, they're good, and the starters are really, really sound. And it's like what Coach Spav has been preaching, just now that we have the foundation set, it's okay. It's about, all right, what's next? The precision of the details being what we're calling discipline snipers. So how detailed are you going to be within the normal reps? Like do normal better is kind of what we're preaching."
Baylor fans will get a chance to see the Bears in action on Friday August 29 when Baylor plays Auburn in Week 1.
