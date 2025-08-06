PFF shares preseason All-Big 12 Team; 3 Baylor Bears earn a spot on the list
Pro Football Focus recently released its preseason All-Big 12 Team ahead of the 2025 season. Along with naming the All-Big 12, PFF also named an offense and defensive player of the year. On the offensive side, Utah T Spencer Fano was named as the OPOY, and on the defensive end, it was Kansas State LB Austin Romaine.
As for the Baylor Bears, there were three players named to PFF's All-Big 12 list. On offense, guard Omar Aigbedion was placed at RG. He started all 13 games at RG for Baylor last year, and was named to the second-team All-Big 12. He totaled a 77.7 pass-block and 75.7 run-block grade from PFF.
The Bears didn't see anyone on the defensive side of the ball, but there were two specialists named to the All-Big 12 Team. As a return specialist, Josh Cameron saw his name. Last season, Cameron led the Bears in receiving, but it was the return game that earned him national recognition. CBS Sports and FWAA named Cameron as a second-team All-American in 2024. Cameron returned 14 punts for 290 yards and an average of 20.7 yards per return, with a long of 73 yards.
Punter Palmer Williams was also named to PFF's All-Big 12 Team. Palmer had the best punting season in college football and the best in Baylor history in 2024. Finished with a 49.35 average on 43 punts, which among those who punted at least 2.5 times for game in 2024, ranked tops in the nation.
You can see the full 'All-Big 12 Team' below:
QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
RB: Jahiem White, West Virginia
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR: Chase Roberts, BYU
WR: Eric McAlister, TCU
TE: Tanner Koziol, Houston
LT: Jordan Seaton, Colorado
LG: Tanoa Togiai, Utah
C: Bryce Foster, Kansas
RG: Omar Aigbedion, Baylor
RT: Spencer Fano, Utah
DI: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
DI: Domonique Orange, Iowa State
EDGE: David Bailey, Texas Tech
EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
LB: Isaiah Glasker, BYU
CB: Jontez Williams, Iowa State
CB: DJ McKinney, Colorado
S: Bud Clark, TCU
S: Tao Johnson, Utah
Flex-D: Xavion Alford, Arizona State
K: Will Ferrin, BYU
P: Palmer Williams, Baylor
RS: Josh Cameron, Baylor
LS: Drew Clausen, Iowa State
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor commit shines among Texas elite in 2026 class
The Athletic snubs Baylor QB from Heisman contention
Baylor transfer Emar'rion Winston shares which two young pass rushers are impressing in fall camp
Analyst on star Big 12 RB heading into 2025: 'One of the most underrated RBs in college football'
How former Ohio State national champion Calvin Simpson‑Hunt could transform Baylor’s secondary in 2025
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI