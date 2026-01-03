Starting lineman from Sunbelt Conference to visit Baylor football

The Baylor Bears are losing a lot of production from their offensive line. Star OG Omar Aigbedion is set to graduate, and both Sean Thompkins and Coleton Price have entered their names into the transfer portal.

With a need for bodies, Baylor is targeting several offensive linemen in the transfer portal. One of them will be in Waco on Monday to visit Baylor.

Coastal Carolina's Joseph Hanson will visit the Bears on Jan.5 and it will be one of three visits he has set. According to 247Sports, Hanson is visiting Arkansas on Saturday and then will head to Oklahoma State on Jan. 8.

Coastal Carolina offensive line transfer Joseph Hanson has set the following visits:



Arkansas (Jan. 3)

Baylor (Jan. 5)

Oklahoma State (Jan. 8) https://t.co/qFsrFkLAJS — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 3, 2026

Hanson started 10 games for Coastal Carolina at RT this season. He also started the last two games of the 2024 season at RT. This season, in 572 snaps, Hanson graded out as having a 70.9 run-blocking grade and a 69.8 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Hanson allowed 15 total pressures and three sacks in 2025. The 300-pound junior was third on the team in run blocking. He did allow the most sacks on the team this season.

The need for linemen

Hanson isn't the only lineman Baylor has coming in for a visit. LSU starting lineman DJ Chester has announced he will visit Waco. Chester will visit Baylor, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Mississippi State as well.

Chester started at both LT and C during his time with the Tigers and would be an excellent addition to Baylor.

As of now, Baylor is set to return Koltin Sieracki, who saw playing time in 2025. However, with the losses of Coleton Price, Omar Aigbedion, Sean Thompkins, and Ryan Lengyel, the Bears have lost most of their experience from the 2025 season.

Baylor's running game took a severe hit this season with the injuries at both the RB position and the lack of play at the offensive line. Bryson Washington, the star back in the room, battled injuries throughout the season and the Bears had to play two true freshmen: Caden Knighten and Michael Turner.

