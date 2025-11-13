Where Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson ranks in the latest Power Rankings
The No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) travel to Waco, TX to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday. The Utes' vaunted pass defense will have to contend with one of college football’s top quarterbacks in Sawyer Robertson. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham knows the challenge his defense faces against Robertson.
In the recent quarterback power rankings put out by Bill Connelly of ESPN, Robertson holds the No. 18 spot. That is three spots higher than his previous ranking. In fact, he ranks one spot higher than his counterpart in Saturday’s matchup, Utah QB Devon Dampier. In addition, Robertson is the second-highest-ranked Big 12 Conference quarterback behind Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby (#9).
Robertson, named to both the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy watch lists for 2025, is the No. 1 passer in the Big 12. Robertson has thrown for 2,780 yards, 26 TDs and only seven INTs (in 366 pass attempts); and his passing touchdowns leads the FBS. He has completed 62.8 percent of his passes. In addition, Robertson has averaged just north of 300 yards passing per game.
Over the last two games, Robertson has been perfect in protecting the football. He has thrown zero touchdowns while throwing five TD passes. In the 30-3 win over UCF, Robertson completed 72 percent of his passes and tossed three touchdowns to tight end Michael Trigg and receivers Josh Cameron and Kole Wilson.
Against Utah, Robertson will need to throw the ball with laser precision. The Utes have allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw only six TD passes all season. Utah held Sorsby to just a 33 percent completion rate and one touchdown passing, the lowest completion percentage allowed this season by the Utes. On average, opposing quarterbacks complete their passes against Utah about half the time.
With a 5-4 record, the Bears can continue their winning ways with a precision passing attack against a Utah pass defense that has forced eight interceptions this season. The Utes have posted multiple INTs in two games this season, two in a loss vs. Texas Tech and two vs. Cal-Poly in a 54-point victory.
McLane Stadium will be rocking on Saturday and the Bears have a chance to get a win against a ranked conference opponent and become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.