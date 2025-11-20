Four-Star Jamarion Carlton strengthens Baylor defense after dominant senior season
Baylor desperately needs game-changers on defense, and four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton is arriving at the perfect time. The Baylor commit just wrapped up a dominant senior season at Temple High School — a year that reinforced why he’s one of the most coveted defensive prospects in Texas.
A Senior Season That Validates the Hype
Carlton left nothing on the table this fall. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound pass rusher posted 68 tackles, 21 quarterback hurries, five sacks, six pass breakups and a forced fumble. Few defensive linemen in Texas matched that level of all-around production. His performance helped Temple finish 7–4 and reach the UIL 6A Division I playoffs, where the Wildcats bowed out in the first round against powerhouse Duncanville.
Despite Temple’s ups and downs — a 4–0 start, a midseason slide, and a late three-game win streak — Carlton’s play never wavered. He dominated every stretch of the schedule and continued to look like a blue-chip defender with immediate Power Five impact potential.
Baylor’s Crown Jewel of the 2026 Class
Carlton committed to head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears on July 10, choosing the program over the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even with heavy late pressure from Texas, Carlton has remained firm with Baylor just weeks before National Signing Day.
“That coaching staff there and what they’re building … it’s nice down there,” Carlton said at the time of his commitment. “The whole staff made me feel like I was a priority and that getting me there was the main thing — and that was big regardless. It’s home and it feels like home.”
According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Carlton is the No. 63 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, the No. 4 defensive lineman nationally, and the No. 10 player in Texas. He is also the highest-ranked defensive recruit Baylor has ever landed — a historic win for the program and a critical statement about the Bears’ ability to keep elite local talent home.
He also strengthens Baylor’s recent surge in the 254 area code, joining four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent, four-star wide receiver London Smith, and three-star receiver Davion Peters in the 2026 class.
Why Carlton Matters for a Struggling Baylor Defense
The Bears have been one of the least disruptive defenses in the Big 12 this season. Through 10 games, they’ve produced only 11 sacks, forced just four fumbles, and sit near the bottom of the league in turnovers gained. Carlton is built to change that. His burst, strength, and versatility give Baylor a frontline presence it simply doesn’t have right now.
With Carlton and fellow four-star defensive lineman Jae’lin Battle on the way, Baylor finally has the foundation of a defensive front that can create havoc again. For a program starving for pressure and identity, Carlton’s arrival isn’t just a recruiting win — it’s a lifeline for the future of Baylor’s defense.