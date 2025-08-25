Baylor football a home underdog against Auburn on Friday
The Baylor Bears might be hosting the Auburn Tigers on Friday night, but that doesn't mean they are the favorite. Despite winning the final six regular-season games in 2024, Baylor is playing underdog at home against an Auburn team that won just five games last season.
According to Fan Duel, Baylor is a 2.5-point dog to the Tigers. Circa Sports has the Bears as two-point underdogs to Auburn, so regardless of where you look -- the five-win Tigers are favored to go into Waco and win the game.
It's a very interesting line to see for a few different reasons. Not only is Baylor the home team in the contest, but the Bears should have one of the most explosive offenses in college football. The return of Sawyer Robertson -- someone who is getting Heisman Trophy buzz -- was one of the best QBs in college football in those final six games last season. However, it's the Baylor defense that could puzzle some people.
Despite Dave Aranda being a defensive mind, the Bears were one of the worst defenses last season. Aranda hopes to have fixed those issues by going out and hitting the transfer portal hard. He brought in several big-time players like Matthew Fobbs-White, Emar'rion Winston, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt, among others.
The Auburn Tigers could be featuring multiple QBs in the contest, and if Auburn hasn't actually figured out its QB situation, that could bode well for Baylor on Friday night.
