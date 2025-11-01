Two key Baylor players are game-time decisions against UCF
The Baylor Bears are coming off a pair of losses and Baylor desperately needs to get a win this weekend. It's homecoming weekend and the Bears are set to host UCF -- another team that could use a win. Scott Frost is back for the Knights and is shaping the program back into his image, whereas Dave Aranda entered the 2025 season with big expectations but the program is at a crossroads eight games into the season.
If the Bears are going to get past the Knights, they are going to do so without at least one key player, and maybe two more.
Final injury report
The injury report was released moments ago and Baylor has three players out against UCF and two others as game-time decisions.
Out
- S Carl Williams
- WR Mason Dossett
- LB Jaylin Jones
Game Time Decision
- WR Kobe Prentice
- S Kendrick Simpkins
Kobe Prentice is the touchdown leader in the clubhouse, and while the Bears have plenty of other playmakers, having Prentice on the field feels important. He was listed as doubtful on Wednesday, so he could be headed in a positive direction.
As of Simpkins, he has been seeing more playing time each and every week. He is one of the better tacklers on the team, and Baylor hopes to get him on the field against the Knights.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against UCF today:
- Date: November 1st, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Streaming: ESPN+
History between the two programs
Since UCF joined the Big 12, the two teams have only played once, but they have played twice in the history of the series. The Bears and Knights are 1-1 against one another, and Baylor was the team that came out on top back in 2023. The game was down in Florida, and Baylor won a close one, 36-35. The only other time the two played against each other was back in 2013 in a New Year's Eve bowl. UCF won, 52-42.
Back in 2023, Baylor outscored UCF, 26-0 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win. Isaiah Hankins kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:21 left on the clock. In the game, QB Blake Shapen threw for 293 yards and a score. WR Monaray Baldwin was Shapen's go-to target. He caught seven passes for 150 yards and a score. RB Richard Reese aslo played well. Carrying the rock 16 times for 100 yards to help Baylor's ground attack.