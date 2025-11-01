My best bet for Baylor football vs. UCF
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
The nightmare season continues as my picks move to 0-7. The offense could not sustain a drive until the last drive of the first half; and at that point, Sawyer Robertson’s over 312.5 passing yards was dead. As has been the case in most of my articles - the prop I did not make an official play, won. Michael Trigg "Anytime Touchdown" hit in the first half, sweat-free.
The Baylor Bears lack consistency offensively; and because of that offensive inconsistency, there is no consistency as a team. The defense is consistent however, consistently bad! With that being said - I just do not see a play I could be confident in. You could make a case for bets against Baylor, but the point of this article has always been about bets that make games more fun for Baylor fans.
I will give out an idea for a 3 leg single-game parlay on Fanduel - Baylor +8.5; Sawyer Robertson 225+ passing yards; and Sawyer Robertson over 1.5 passing touchdowns. If you put all those legs together, the odds are at -110 right now.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against UCF today:
- Date: November 1st, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Streaming: ESPN+
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER