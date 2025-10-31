Predicting the final score between Baylor football vs. UCF Knights
The Baylor Bears are at bit of a crossroads after high preseason expectations. Analysts thought the Bears wouldn't only contend for the Big 12 this season, but Baylor was thought to be a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff. But eight games into the season, the Bears are .500 with a 4-4 record.
Fans aren't thinking about the Big 12 title anymore. Now, it's just getting to the postseason and needing two more wins to do so. Baylor's schedule has no easy games left on it, and the Bears need to win the games at home if they are going to get there.
Plus, Baylor is fighting for its coach. Dave Aranda is squarely on the hot seat in Waco, but if Baylor could somehow find a way to win out, things might cool off for Aranda -- it all starts Saturday.
Baylor Bears on SI predicts what will happen.
Trent Knoop
The UCF Knights have a top passing defense, but I'm not quite sure the Knights have the athletes to defend all of Baylor's pass catchers. However, this comes down to two keys for me. The first question is, can Sawyer Robertson get back to his early-season form? Robertson hasn't been as consistent the past few games and it's showing -- especially in the first half. Secondly, if Baylor gets off to another slow start, can the defense pick up any slack? Every Baylor game is close, and this will likely come down to the wire as well, but I think the Bears get a much-needed win in Waco.
Final score: Baylor 38, UCF 31
Josh Abraham
The Bears are at an inflection point in their season. Sitting at a record of 4-4, the Bears are desperately in need of a win this week in order to make sure that they are at least on the right track of being bowl eligible. The Bears face a UCF team that certainly has some talent, with one of the best passing defenses in the country. Although Sawyer Robertson has had a rough stretch these last few games, I foresee him bouncing back and showing the nation why he was in Heisman contention just a few weeks ago. Give me the Bears to get a much needed win against the Golden Knights.
Final score: Baylor 34, UCF 21
Josh Crawford
Baylor fans didn’t think they’d be in a situation where they’d be sweating out bowl eligibility, but, here it is. With how everything went against Cincinnati, I expect a bounce back appearance, at home, against the Knights. They haven’t been consistent at quarterback for them to match the output Baylor has consistently had this season, and quite frankly, this team needs to show some pride and fight for their coach. I think they pull it off and avoid the major disappointment of losing to a newbie Big 12 member at home.
Final score: Baylor 31, UCF 24