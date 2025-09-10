Where Baylor ranks in national polls entering Week 3
Baylor started the season on a low note after losing to Auburn in Week 1 of the season. But behind QB Sawyer Robertson, the Bears had a thrilling comeback in Week 2 against SMU. In a double overtime game, Baylor took down the Mustangs in Dallas, 48-45.
Following the loss to Auburn, Baylor lost some traction in national polls. But once the Bears took down SMU, Baylor gained a little traction. While Baylor isn't going to be a top-25 just yet, the Bears have gained some national attention with Robertson behind center. He leads the nation in yards per game through the air, and he's been arguably the top signal caller in college football. If Baylor can get its defense squared away, the Bears will likely be a force to be dealt with in the Big 12 Conference this year.
Here is where Baylor is ranked in different national polls with Samford on deck.
AP Top 25
Despite Baylor's win over ranked SMU, the Bears are still unranked. But Baylor is receiving seven votes.
US LBM Coaches Poll
Baylor isn't ranked yet in the Coaches Poll, but the Bears are receiving nine votes.
CBS Sports
The Bears moved up eight spots to No. 33 in the country.
The Athletic
Baylor moved up 10 spots to No. 28 after the win over the Mustangs.
ESPN's FPI
The Bears are now ranked No. 36 -- one spot below No. 35 SMU.
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.
ESPN's SP+
Baylor moved up 10 spots to No. 47 after the win over the Mustangs.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
