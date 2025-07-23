Baylor Bears in the running for elite 2027 prospect
While universities across the country are looking to improve their class of 2026 recruiting classes, many have already begun their pursuit of the 2027 class. One of the coveted recruits who has already accrued 25 offers from powerhouses such as Alabama, LSU, Texas, and more is 5-Star TE Ahmad Hudson.
Hudson hails from Ruston, Louisiana, and is currently ranked the No. 16 recruit nationally in the 2027 class, and the No.1 TE, according to 247Sports. Adding to his allure is the fact that outside the football field, Hudson is a dual-sport athlete and is currently ranked as the No. 20 overall player, and No. 4 Power Forward in 247Sports' class of 2027 basketball rankings. Listed at 6-6.5" and 230 pounds, Hudson's blend of height and weight allows him to be a dynamic athlete in both arenas, and excels in both.
Given Hudson's versatility, most schools are recruiting him to play both basketball and football at the next level. Since the beginning of his recruitment, Hudson has taken visits to the following schools:
Florida
Baylor
Houston
Texas A&M
Ohio State
Nebraska
LSU
Louisiana Tech
When asked about the visits he has already taken, Hudson told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, “I really enjoyed all of my visits. It was good to be able to go and see some of these schools, especially ones I haven’t seen.”
Although the race for Hudson is in its infancy, it's hard not to think the hometown LSU Tigers are out front. Hudson has been on LSU's campus more than any other university and was also his first Power 4 scholarship offer. When looking at the other schools that Hudson has visited, a common theme emerges: schools in which both their basketball and football programs have seen success. Schools like Baylor and Florida have both won national championships in basketball within the last five years and could market their respective schools' dual-sport development throughout Hudson's recruitment.
National Signing Day for the Class of 2027 is still about 1.5 years away, and Hudson's recruitment will certainly be one to follow.
