Baylor football in pursuit of electric four-star defensive back
Baylor is as hot as anyone right now on the 2026 recruiting trail. The Bears have landed three commitments in three days. It started on Thursday when Baylor landed top-40 prospect DL Jamarion Carlton, then on Friday, the Bears landed four-star WR Jordan Clay. On Saturday, Baylor landed three-star DL Jae'Lin Battle.
While Baylor is still shoring up its 2026 class, Dave Aranda is also looking to build upon his momentum in other cycles. Recently, the Bears offered electric DB Gabriel Jenkins.
Jenkins, a 2027 prospect, hails from Pittsburgh (PA) and is one of the top recruits in the area. According to the Composite, the 6-foot-1 CB is the No. 177 ranked recruit in the '27 cycle. Jenkins is listed as the No. 21 CB and the No. 6-best recruit out of PA.
The '27 prospect has a small, but elite offer list early in his career. Jenkins holds offers from programs like Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, and Pittsburgh, among a few others.
Baylor is recruiting defensive backs well right now. The Bears hold commitments from three DBs -- including four-stars Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck. Adding a player like Jenkins would be a major step for Baylor.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Social media buzzing as Baylor lands commitment -- the heat is REAL.
Baylor basketball in the mix for 5-star 2026 prospect
Baylor soars past Oklahoma, Texas Tech toward a top-25 2026 recruiting class
The biggest 'burning question' facing Baylor football in 2025
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI