Baylor Football set to battle Texas, Texas A&M, others for commitment of 4-star Edge
The Baylor Bears will know soon enough if they have done enough to secure a commitment from one of the top players in the 2027 class. Four-star edge rusher Kaden McCarty announced he will make his college decision on December 8.
The Houston (TX) Cy Falls prospect is set to pick between Baylor, Houston, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. McCarty is ranked as the No. 116 prospect and 16th-best edge rusher, per the Composite.
In a recent article with Rivals, McCarty talked about how close it is between a few schools. McCarty has been able to take visits the last few weeks and he said he is able to place pros and cons to be able to narrow the list down.
“It’s really close with Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech,” McCarty told Rivals. “Really trying to get a feel of the real relationships as the fall goes on.”
The leader for McCarty
While all the teams still have a chance to land the talented prospect, Texas A&M might hold the lead for him. He was in Aggieland for A&M's win over Auburn. McCarty said the staff made him feel wanted and at home. When you look over at Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas A&M has a 88.6% chance of landing McCarty.
Don't forget about Baylor
McCarty has been to Texas three times, but he's visited Baylor twice so far. There is a connection there between the talented prospect and Dave Aranda. The Bears could use some talented defensive players on their defense -- one that has disappointed so far this season. Last season, Baylor landed four-star Kamauryn Morgan, who has started to see some playing time.
Baylor would love to pair Morgan up with McCarty for a couple of seasons. There is a strong pitch to be made to a player like McCarty. With Baylor not being a national power, there is an opportunity for him to come in and see some immediate playing time.
But at the end of the day, McCarty is a 2027 prospect and even if he doesn't pick Baylor right now, the Bears have some time to work their way into the mix.