National analysts expect Baylor football to get big news on Friday

After getting a top-40 player on Thursday, the Bears might be in position for another big target.

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baylor struck gold on Thursday when top-40 recruit Jamarion Carlton committed to the Bears over Texas, Texas Tech, and LSU. The Texas prospect is one of the top defensive linemen in the country, and it's possible Carlton could jump into five-star range before it's all said and done.

But Baylor's good news likely won't stop there. On Friday, four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay is set to make his commitment. The San Antonio (TX) prospect is ranked as the No. 111 recruit in the country and the 15th-best WR, per the Composite. He will decide between Baylor, Oklahoma, and Colorado, but experts believe the Bears will land him.

On3's Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, and Sam Spiegelman are all in agreement that Baylor will land the coveted 6-foot-3 playmaker.

"Oklahoma has come in and given Jordan Clay a lot to think about, but Baylor has been in this from the beginning. Other schools have been in his top group, but a constant has been Baylor. Clay is a priority for the Bears and the program in Waco is in the pole position," Simmons wrote.

The Bears currently have 15 commits in the class, and Baylor has the 39th-ranked class. But that would surely rise with Clay in the fold.

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent's love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

