How to watch Boise State vs. Penn State: Broncos, Nittany Lions meet in Fiesta Bowl
No. 3 Boise State (12-1) will make its College Football Playoff debut Tuesday evening in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 6 Penn State (12-2).
The ESPN telecast for the CFP quarterfinal is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Tuesday’s winner advances to face No. 7 Notre Dame or No. 2 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
The Nittany Lions, who fell to top-seeded Oregon in the Big 10 Championship, are coming off a 38-10 thrashing of No. 11 SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Boise State claimed its second straight Mountain West Football Championship to earn a first-round CFP bye. The Broncos have won 11 consecutive games since a 37-34 loss to Oregon in Week 2.
Boise State holds a 3-0 all-time record in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
“Our team is excited,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s pregame press conference. “Boise State has been here before. It’s been a decade since we’ve been here, so it’s been a while. And obviously it’s the first time it’s ever been a Fiesta Bowl and a College Football Playoff game, so we’re just making sure guys our guys are focused on that it’s all about their work.
“Regardless of how big the game is, how big the stage is, how bright the lights are, it’s all about earning the right to play our best.”
The Broncos are led by junior tailback Ashton Jeanty, who leads the country in carries (344), rushing yards (2,497) and rushing touchdowns. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, is 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
Penn State is stout on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th nationally in scoring offense (33.9 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (15.9).
Boise State and Penn State have never met on the football field.
The Nittany Lions are favored by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. PENN STATE
Who: No. 3 Boise State (12-1) takes on No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal
When: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Dec. 31
Where: State Farm Stadium Stadium | Glendale, Arizona
TV: ESPN
Our prediction: Boise State 29, Penn State 28
Betting line: Penn State -11.5
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Friday’s matchup
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Please Count Us Out: Boise State embraces underdog role ahead of Fiesta Bowl matchup with Penn State
- Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson: ‘What we did this year is not going to be enough going forward’
- What Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Boise State, Ashton Jeanty during Fiesta Bowl media day
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.