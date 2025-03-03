Boston College Baseball Picks Up Win No. 4, The Rundown: March 3, 2025
After dropping its Saturday contest to the Richmond Spiders, Boston College baseball bounced back on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over Virginia Commonwealth.
The Eagles got off to a hot start, opening the game with a 2-0 lead off the bat of Nick Wang who knocked in two runners with a single to right field. VCU bounced back with a run of their own, but the Eagles once again extended their lead in the fourth inning to 3-1.
The Rams made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game at three a piece before Jack Toomey scored the go ahead run in the top of the eighth that would secure the victory.
Boston College improves to 4-4 on the season with the win, and is set to kick off conference play against Virginia in less than a week on March 7th.
Today’s Schedule:
Men's and Women's ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships: Live Results
Eagles Results:
Women's Tennis: Boston College 4, Miami 2
Men's Tennis: Miami 4, Boston College 0
Baseball: Boston College 4, VCU 3
Women's Basketball: Syracuse 82, Boston College 57
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
180 days
Did You Notice?
- Molly Hudson, a senior on the Eagles cross country team, qualified for a spot in the women's 800 meter finals with an impressive performance on Sunday.
- Boston College football shared a video on social media, giving fans a glimpse at what the team is working on in the opening days of spring football.
- Former Eagle Drew Kendall, who took the field for day four of the NFL Combine in Sunday, posted the fourth best three-cone drill time of any offensive lineman that participated.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social