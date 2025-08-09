Former Boston College Women's Lacrosse Attacker Hired by Notre Dame
Former Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Mckenna Davis has landed her first coaching job out of college.
The Canandaigua, N.Y., native has joined the Notre Dame coaching staff as an assistant coach.
Notre Dame made the announcement via an official press release on Saturday morning.
“We’re excited to welcome Mckenna to the program,” said Notre Dame head coach Christine Halfpenny in the official press release. “After a decorated collegiate career, helping to lead Boston College to their first ever ACC Championship and second NCAA Championship, Mckenna is ready to take her talent to the sidelines teaching skill, vision, and strategy to high level student-athletes.”
Davis spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2022-25 where she appeared in 91 games which included 66 starts and tallied 99 goals and 220 assists for 319 points.
“Coaching and teaching the game has been a part of Mckenna’s lifestyle while competing as a top college player,” added Halfpenny. “She’s been a fixture with Monster Elite club lacrosse while also coaching private lessons, camps, clinics to high school players throughout the summer months. Her competitive drive, high lacrosse IQ, and ability to build strong relationships will be an asset to our Notre Dame team.”
During her career at Boston College, she earned four All-ACC honors as well as helped the program to four consecutive trips to the Final Four which included two runner-up finishes and a national championship in 2024.
In the ACC, Davis ranked second in most assists (77) and assists per game (3.50). She also ranked second in the nation in assists and third in assists per game this year.
“I’m honored to be joining the Notre Dame lacrosse family,” said Davis. “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to South Bend! Go Irish!”
Davis joins a Fighting Irish program that went 7-8 overall, 2-7 in ACC play, and finished 10th in the conference standings last season.
Currently, the Fighting Irish coaching staff consists of Halfpenny, Davis, assistant coaches Caroline Curnal and Marina Miller, strength and conditioning coach Stu Roche, and operations specialist Allegra Lucia.
She is the second Eagles alum to recently land a coaching job inside the conference.
Former Boston College attacker Rachel Clark joined the coaching staff at Florida State in July as an assistant coach.
The Seminoles will join the ACC as the 13th women’s lacrosse program and hold their inaugural season in 2026.