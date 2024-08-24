How to Watch: Boston College Women's Soccer vs. LIU
The Boston College Eagles women's soccer team looks to continue its hot streak on Sunday afternoon as the team hosts the Long Island University Sharks.
The Eagles are off to a perfect start to the season under first-year head coach Chris Watkins, who came to Chestnut Hill from Gonzaga during the offseason. So far this season, Boston College has recorded wins over Jacksonville, Merrimack, and Gardner-Webb and has already won as many games as it did in the entirety of the 2023 season.
The Sharks have struggled this season and will head into the contest winless, suffering losses to Manhattan College and UAlbany.
Currently, forward Sydney Segalla leads the team in goals (3) and points (7), while forward Paige Peltier and defender Sarai Costello lead the team in assists (2) and Emily Sapienza leads the team in shot attempts (7) and is tied with Peltier for most shots on goal (6).
Below is all the information about the matchup.
How to Watch Long Island vs. Boston College:
Who: Boston College Eagles (3-0-0, 0-0-0 ACC) and Long Island University Sharks (0-2-0, 0-0-0 NEC)
When: Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Newton Lacrosse & Soccer Field, Newton, Mass.
TV: ACC Network Extra
Last Outing, LIU: The Sharks lost to Manhattan College 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Gardner-Webb 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Read More:
Boston College Women’s Soccer Caps Off Opening Weekend With Win Over Merrimack
Boston College Women's Soccer Opens Season With Shutout Win Over Jacksonville