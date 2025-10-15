Where Boston College Men's Basketball Placed in 2025 ACC Preseason Poll
College basketball season tips off in less than three weeks and Boston College is looking to improve from last season.
During the 2024-25 campaign, the Eagles boasted a 12-19 overall record which included a 4-16 mark in ACC play and finished in 17th place in the conference standings.
However, the ACC Preseason Poll does not reflect Boston College having a better season.
The poll, which was released on Tuesday and was voted on by a media panel, has the Eagles finishing in last place out of 18 teams in the conference with 107 points.
Duke was projected to win the ACC with 34 first-place votes and 866 points, followed by Louisville in second with 15 first-place votes and 842 points, UNC in third with 741 points, NC State in fourth with 710 points, Virginia in fifth with 623 points, SMU in sixth with 616 points, Clemson in seventh with 510 points, Miami in eighth with 500 points, and Syracuse in ninth 489 points.
In the bottom half of the predictions, Notre Dame is in 10th place with 477 points, Wake Forest is 11th with 412 points, Virginia is 12th with 355 points, Georgia Tech is 13th with 355 points, Pitt is 14th with 301 points, Florida State is 15th with 221 points, Cal is 16th with 156 points, and Stanford is 17th with 138 points.
The poll was revealed during a busy time for college basketball. Earlier in the week, AP announced the Preseason Top 25 which featured three ACC teams, Duke at No. 6, Louisville at No. 11, and UNC at No. 25.
Two teams received votes, but were unranked in the poll. NC State picked up 101 votes which was the most out of unranked teams while Virginia had two.
It also came one day after Boston College took the court for an exhibition game against the No. 4 UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Huskies beat the Eagles 71-52.
Boston College opens its season on Monday, Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic. Tipoff time and network are still to be determined.
2025 ACC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll:
(Rank, school, first-place votes, points)
1. Duke (34), 866
2. Louisville (15), 842
3. North Carolina, 741
4. NC State, 710
5. Virginia, 623
6. SMU, 616
7. Clemson, 510
8. Miami, 500
9. Syracuse, 489
10. Notre Dame, 477
11. Wake Forest, 412
12. Virginia Tech, 355
13. Georgia Tech, 315
14. Pitt, 301
15. Florida State, 221
16. California, 156
17. Stanford, 138
18. Boston College, 107