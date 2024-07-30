2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
It's a new era for Boston College.
The Eagles football program has had multiple changes in the offseason. Some of those changes include new faces at defensive coordinator in Tim Lewis, who is working his first collegiate job since 1994, and defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, who will be working his second stint of his career with the Eagles (2007-12).
Although the coaches look different, the team retained a majority of its players which included 15 starters. With numerous players from last year's defensive line returning, a group that helped the Eagles rank No. 70 in total defense in 2023, the squad looks to be in a solid place to continue its improvement in 2024.
Below is a look at the projected depth chart for the defensive line for the upcoming season.
DE: Neto Okpala, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edwin Kolenge, Clive Wilson, Quintayvious Hutchins
DL: Kwan Williams, Gilbert Tongrongou, Ty Clemons, Regen Terry, Josiah Griffin.
DT: George Rooks, Sedarius McConnell, Owen Stoudmire.
NT: Cam Horsley, Nigel Tate, Caleb Jones.
Neto Okpala
Senior | 6'1" 250 lbs | Loganville, Ga.
Okpala is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 35 games which included ten starts (all in 2023) and has tallied 26 total tackles (13 solo and 13 assisted), two sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. Okpala was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 784 nationally, No. 45 in edges, and No. 72 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Senior | 6'2" 247 lbs | Williamstown, N.J.
Ezeiruaku is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. He had a standout junior campaign, earning a starting spot. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has tallied 116 total tackles (65 solo and 51 assisted), 20 tackles for loss for 81 yards, 11.5 sacks for 53 yards, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles. Ezeiruaku was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,239 nationally, No. 132 in linebackers, and No. 23 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
Edwin Kolenge
Redshirt Sophomore | 6'3" 248 lbs | Montreal, Quebec
Kolenge is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 16 games and tallied 18 total tackles (eight solo and ten assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss for 20 yards, two sacks for six yards, one forced fumble, and one block. Kolenge was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 759 nationally, No. 74 in linebackers, and No. 4 in the state of Conn., according to 247Sports. Although a Canada native, he is a product of The Loomis Chaffee School in Winsdor, Conn.
Clive Wilson
Redshirt Sophomore | 6'4" 263 lbs | Youngstown, Ohio
Wilson is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in ten games, mostly on speical teams. Wilson was a three-star recruit from the class of 20222 and ranked No. 1,136 nationally, No. 143 in defensive linemen, and No. 33 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.
Quintayvious Hutchins
Redshirt Sophomore | 6'3" 246 lbs | Bessemer, Ala.
Hutchins is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time at Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 17 games, mostly on special teams, has played in both the defensive end and tight end positions, and has tallied six tackles. Hutchins was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,438 nationally, No. 78 in edges, and No. 63 in the state of Ala., according to 247Sports Composite.
Gilbert Tongrongou
Redshirt Sophomore | 6'3" 263 lbs | Woodbridge, Va.
Tongrongou is entering his third season with the Eagles. Duirng his time at Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in five games and tallied six total tackles (one solo and five assisted) and one fumble recovery. Tongrongou was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 875 nationally, No. 119 in defensive linemen, and No. 20 in the state of Va., according to 247Sports Composite.
Kwan Williams
Junior | 6'2" 306 lbs | Baltimore, Md.
Williams is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 22 games and tallied 20 total tackles (seven solo and 13 assisted). Williams was a four-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 391 nationally, No. 52 in defensive linemen, and No. 9 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
Ty Clemons
Redshirt Junior | 6'3" 273 lbs | Decatur, Ala.
Clemons is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in ten games and tallied four tackles. He missed the entirety of last season with an injury. Clemons was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,462 nationally, No. 79 in edges, and No. 64 in the state of Ala., according to 247Sports Composite.
Regen Terry
Redshirt Senior | 6'3" 293 lbs | Florence, Ariz.
Terry is entering his third season with the Eagles after transferring from Arizona after the 2021 season. He has yet to appear in a game during his time at Chestnut Hill and missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury. Terry was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020 and ranked No. 855 nationally, No. 42 in wide defensive ends, and No. 20 in the state of Ariz., according to 247Sports Composite.
Josiah Griffin
Redshirt Freshman | 6'4" 242 lbs | Springfield, Mass.
Griffin is entering his second season with the Eagles after redshirting during his freshman campaign. Griffin was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 1,758 nationally, No. 194 in defensive linemen, and No. 15 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
George Rooks
Redshirt Junior | 6'5" 282 lbs | Jersey City, N.J.
Rooks is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from Michigan during the 2022 offseason. Last season, he started in 12 games and tallied 28 total tackles (13 solo and 15 assisted), 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Rooks was a four-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 271 nationally, No. 35 in defensive linemen, and No. 6 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
Sedarius McConnell
Redshirt Junior | 6'3" 282 lbs | Atlanta, Ga.
McConnell is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Illinois. During his time with the Fighting Illini, he tallied 11 total tackles (five solo and six assisted) and one pass defended. McConnell was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,187 nationally, No. 140 in defensive linemen, and No. 108 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Owen Stoudmire
Redshirt Junior | 6'1" 284 lbs | Creston, Ohio
Stoudmire is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chesnut Hill, he has appeared in 19 games and tallied 17 tackles. Stoudmire was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,283 nationally, No. 151 in defensive linemen, and No. 51 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.
Cam Horsley
Graduate | 6'4" 306 lbs | Cinnaminson, N.J.
Horsley is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 48 games which includes 35 starts and has tallied 122 total tackles (58 solo and 64 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss for 43 yards, 3.5 sacks for 19 yards, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Horsley was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020 and ranked No. 1,627 nationally, No. 118 in defensive tackles, and No. 36 in the state of N.J., accoridng to 247Sports Composite.
Nigel Tate
Redshirt Junior | 6'3" 320 lbs | Washington, D.C.
Tate is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 13 games and tallied ten total tackles (two solo and eight assisted). Tate was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 893 nationally, No. 114 in defensive linemen, and No. 23 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
Caleb Jones
Redshirt Sophomore | 5'11" 315 lbs | Chesapeake, Va.
Jones is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from North Carolina A&T after the 2022 season. During his time with the Aggies, he tallied 20 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an injury. He was an unranked recruit from the class of 2022.
