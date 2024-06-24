BC Bulletin

2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 12: SMU

BCCentral previews the Eagles upcoming season’s opponents. Up next is the SMU Mustangs.

In this day and age, college football is ever-changing. 

First it was the Name, Image and Likeness Policy in 2021, then the expanded college football playoff, and now, teams changing conferences. 

On Sept. 1, 2023, it was announced that the ACC was adding Cal, Stanford, and SMU to the conference starting in the 2024-25 season, just one of numerous conferences adding teams to become what some call a “super conference.” 

With that change comes growth and adaptation.

For the Boston College Eagles, they will get their first taste at the change when they travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on the SMU Mustangs in Week 12, the team’s first and only new conference opponent of the season. 

Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup: 

Offense

The biggest question mark for a team is who will be its leader at the quarterback position and fortunately for SMU, it will keep its starting QB form last year, Preston Stone. Stone went 206-of-344 for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2023. 

As for offensive weapons, the Mustangs kept its starting rusher in RB Jaylan Knighton, who had 136 carries for 745 yards and seven touchdowns last year. 

The Mustangs will also have their top wide receiver Jake Bailey and tight end R.J. Maryland from the previous season. Although he did not score, Bailey led the team in yards with 528 in 42 receptions. Maryland was one of two weapons to score seven touchdowns, a team high. He also had 34 receptions for 518 yards. 

Defense

The Mustangs defense will look similar to last season as the team retained its top three tacklers, safety Isaiah Nwokobia and linebackers Ahmad Walker and Kobe Wilson. In 2023, the trio tallied 206 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. 

Schedule

The Mustangs will be well rested heading into this game as the team has its second BYE week of the season prior to this weekend. The Eagles, on the other hand, will be traveling to Dallas immediately after a home matchup with Syracuse. 

Outlook

Although these two programs don’t meet often, this game will be a competitive contest. In both previous games, the margin of victory was within 11 points or less. Plus, in 2023, SMU went a perfect 6-0 at home. Still, I believe that experience with conference opponents is a big factor in team’s wins and due to this, I believe the Eagles will come out of Dallas with a win. 

Boston College at SMU: 

The Game:

Date: Nov. 16

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Gerald Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX.

Series: The all-time series is tied 1-1. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was on Dec. 28, 2023, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Boston College won 23-14.

The Team:

The Coach: Rhett Lashlee

Offensive Coordinator: Casey Woods

Defensive Coordinator: Scott Symons

2023 Record: 11- 3

Players to Watch: QB Preston Stone, RB Jaylan Knighton, WR Jake Bailey, TE R.J. Maryland, S Isaiah Nwokobia, LB Ahmad Walker, LB Kobe Wilson, K Collin Rogers. 

Top Newcomer:  Recruit- Three-star RB Derrick McFall. Transfer- Former Oklahoma OT Savion Byrd. 

The School:

Location: Dallas, Texas (University Park)

Founded: 1911

Enrollment: 12,053

Nickname: Mustangs

Colors: Red and Blue

Mascot: Peruna

The Program:

Last Time Beat Boston College: 1986.

Last Time Won ACC:  Never, SMU was one of three teams join the ACC this past offseason. 

National Championships: Three — 1935; 1981; 1982.

Playoff Appearances: None. 

Conference Championships: 12 — 11 SWAC: 1923; 1926; 1931; 1935; 1940; 1947; 1948; 1966; 1981; 1982; 1984. One in AAC: 2023. 

Bowl Appearances: 21 — 7-11-1 record. 

Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2018. 

Heisman Trophies: One — Doak Walker in 1948. 

2024 NFL Draft: None. 

Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 57; 2023 No. 41, 2022 No. 49; 2021 No. 46. 

Schedule:

Aug. 24: at Nevada

Aug. 31: vs. HCU

Sept. 6: vs. BYU

Sept. 21: vs. TCU

Sept. 28: vs. Florida State

Oct. 5: at Louisville

Oct. 19: at Stanford

Oct. 26: at Duke

Nov. 2: vs. Pittsburgh

Nov. 16: vs. Boston College

Nov. 23: at Virginia

Nov. 30: vs. Cal

