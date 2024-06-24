2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 12: SMU
In this day and age, college football is ever-changing.
First it was the Name, Image and Likeness Policy in 2021, then the expanded college football playoff, and now, teams changing conferences.
On Sept. 1, 2023, it was announced that the ACC was adding Cal, Stanford, and SMU to the conference starting in the 2024-25 season, just one of numerous conferences adding teams to become what some call a “super conference.”
With that change comes growth and adaptation.
For the Boston College Eagles, they will get their first taste at the change when they travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on the SMU Mustangs in Week 12, the team’s first and only new conference opponent of the season.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup:
Offense
The biggest question mark for a team is who will be its leader at the quarterback position and fortunately for SMU, it will keep its starting QB form last year, Preston Stone. Stone went 206-of-344 for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2023.
As for offensive weapons, the Mustangs kept its starting rusher in RB Jaylan Knighton, who had 136 carries for 745 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
The Mustangs will also have their top wide receiver Jake Bailey and tight end R.J. Maryland from the previous season. Although he did not score, Bailey led the team in yards with 528 in 42 receptions. Maryland was one of two weapons to score seven touchdowns, a team high. He also had 34 receptions for 518 yards.
Defense
The Mustangs defense will look similar to last season as the team retained its top three tacklers, safety Isaiah Nwokobia and linebackers Ahmad Walker and Kobe Wilson. In 2023, the trio tallied 206 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
Schedule
The Mustangs will be well rested heading into this game as the team has its second BYE week of the season prior to this weekend. The Eagles, on the other hand, will be traveling to Dallas immediately after a home matchup with Syracuse.
Outlook
Although these two programs don’t meet often, this game will be a competitive contest. In both previous games, the margin of victory was within 11 points or less. Plus, in 2023, SMU went a perfect 6-0 at home. Still, I believe that experience with conference opponents is a big factor in team’s wins and due to this, I believe the Eagles will come out of Dallas with a win.
Boston College at SMU:
The Game:
Date: Nov. 16
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Gerald Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX.
Series: The all-time series is tied 1-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was on Dec. 28, 2023, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Boston College won 23-14.
The Team:
The Coach: Rhett Lashlee
Offensive Coordinator: Casey Woods
Defensive Coordinator: Scott Symons
2023 Record: 11- 3
Players to Watch: QB Preston Stone, RB Jaylan Knighton, WR Jake Bailey, TE R.J. Maryland, S Isaiah Nwokobia, LB Ahmad Walker, LB Kobe Wilson, K Collin Rogers.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Three-star RB Derrick McFall. Transfer- Former Oklahoma OT Savion Byrd.
The School:
Location: Dallas, Texas (University Park)
Founded: 1911
Enrollment: 12,053
Nickname: Mustangs
Colors: Red and Blue
Mascot: Peruna
The Program:
Last Time Beat Boston College: 1986.
Last Time Won ACC: Never, SMU was one of three teams join the ACC this past offseason.
National Championships: Three — 1935; 1981; 1982.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: 12 — 11 SWAC: 1923; 1926; 1931; 1935; 1940; 1947; 1948; 1966; 1981; 1982; 1984. One in AAC: 2023.
Bowl Appearances: 21 — 7-11-1 record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2018.
Heisman Trophies: One — Doak Walker in 1948.
2024 NFL Draft: None.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 57; 2023 No. 41, 2022 No. 49; 2021 No. 46.
Schedule:
Aug. 24: at Nevada
Aug. 31: vs. HCU
Sept. 6: vs. BYU
Sept. 21: vs. TCU
Sept. 28: vs. Florida State
Oct. 5: at Louisville
Oct. 19: at Stanford
Oct. 26: at Duke
Nov. 2: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 16: vs. Boston College
Nov. 23: at Virginia
Nov. 30: vs. Cal
