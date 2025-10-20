Boston College Football's Kickoff Time vs No 12 Notre Dame Placed on Six Day Hold
Each week the ACC announces kickoff times and networks for the following week’s slate of games.
On Monday, the conference shared the information for Week 10 games, but Boston College’s game will have to wait a few more days before getting its kickoff time and network.
Boston College’s matchup versus No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 1 has been placed on a six-day hold which means the kickoff time will not be announced until after this weekend’s games.
The Eagles and Fighting Irish were one of four games placed on the hold. The other games that have to wait for their time and network include No. 7 Georgia Tech at NC State, No. 9 Miami at SMU, and No. 16 Virginia at Cal.
Four conference games’ kickoff times and networks were announced for Week 10.
On Nov. 1, Duke at Clemson will be at noon ET on ACC Network, No. 19 Louisville at Virginia Tech will be at 3 p.m. on The CW, Pitt at Stanford will be at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, and Wake Forest at Florida State will be at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
There was also one previously announced game for the week in UNC at Syracuse which will be on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Notre Dame is sitting at 5-2 on the season with wins over Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, NC State, and USC and losses to No. 9 Miami and No. 3 Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish is currently riding a five-game winning streak.
The Eagles are currently 1-6 on the year and 0-4 in ACC play. Boston College has a sole win over Fordham and has suffered six consecutive losses to Michigan State, Stanford, Cal, Pitt, Clemson, and UConn.
Notre Dame will stay at 5-2 on the year going into the matchup with Boston College as the team has a bye week this weekend, but Boston College will have a slightly different record as the team travels to Louisville on Saturday night.
This will be the 27th matchup between BC and ND. Notre Dame holds the all-time advantage in the series 17-9 and has won the last five contests which includes the last meeting on Nov. 19, 2022, 44-0 in South Bend, Ind.
ACC Football Week 10 Kickoff Times:
Friday, October 31
- North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – as previously announced
Saturday, November 1
- Duke at Clemson – Noon ET on ACC Network
- Louisville at Virginia Tech – 3 p.m. ET on The CW
- Pitt at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Wake Forest at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Games placed under a Six-Day Hold –game times and TV network designations after the games on 10/25.
- Georgia Tech at NC State
- Miami at SMU
- Virginia at California
- Notre Dame at Boston College