Iowa State Star QB Rocco Becht Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
Iowa State starting quarterback Rocco Becht underwent successful labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Iowa State's season is over despite an 8-4 record that made the Cyclones easily bowl eligible. The program decided to decline a bowl invitation after head coach Matt Campbell left the program to take the Penn State job.
As for Becht, he is expected to make a full recovery as he evaluates his future. With one season of eligibility remaining, it is unclear whether Becht will return to Ames for his last season or hit the transfer portal. It's early, but Campbell and the Nittany Lions could certainly have interest in the veteran Becht, who has completed 60.7% of his throws for 9,274 yards and 64 touchdowns to 27 interceptions in 42 career games.
Becht has also rushed for 499 career yards and 19 scores, including eight this season.