Boston College Football Training Camp Day 18 Notebook
The Eagles held their final day of training camp on Thursday morning.
Boston College football held its final day of training camp on Thursday morning.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was in attendance of the practice outside Fish Field House.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 18 of training camp.
- The energy was mixed throughout the final day of practice but the team got going for the final few periods after a huddle with Coach O’Brien.
- In 11v11, Dylan Lonergan connected with Lewis Bond twice on a deep drill, backed up to its own 10-yard line.
- Daveon Crouch had a tackle for loss.
- Grayson James completed short passes to Kaelan Chudzinski, Luke McLaughlin, and Ismael Zamor.
- Inside the 40-yard line in 11v11, Max Tucker recorded a pass breakup against Dylan Lonergan, Grayson James had a long pass to Zeke Moore over two defenders, Omarion Davis had a tackle for loss, and Lewis Bond had a long rush attempt.
- In 7v7, Carter Davis notched a pass breakup on a ball thrown by Grayson James and intended for Reed Harris.
- Dylan Lonergan hit Ty Lockwood for a touchdown reception.
- Syair Torrence recorded a pass breakup against Reed Harris.
- In 11v11 third downs, Jason Hewlett had a tackle for loss, Dylan Lonergan scrambled for a first down, and Omarion Davis knocked down a throw by Grayson James at the line of scrimmage.
- Grayson James connected with Luke McLaughlin twice after a completion to Kaelan Chudzinski. The second throw was for a gain of about 20 yards.
- Luca Lombardo made two of his four kicks and Liam Connor made three of four including a 47-yarder.
- In 11v11 red zone, Lewis Bond ran for a long gain, Dylan Lonergan threw a touchdown pass to Jeremiah Franklin, Jayzen Flint had a tackle for loss, and Syair Torrence made a hard tackle for loss on Alex Broome.
- In the same drill, Grayson James was intercepted by Owen McGowan, fumbled the ball, and was sacked by Sterling Sanders.
- In 11v11 at the 4-yard line, Dylan Lonergan scored a touchdown and threw a touchdown to Ty Lockwood and Max Tucker intercepted Grayson James.
- In 11v11 at its own 5-yard line, Dylan Lonergan threw a dime over the middle to Lewis Bond and completed a first down throw. Lonergan also overthrew Reed Harris by about two yards on 50+ yard throw into end zone. Was by far the longest throw Lonergan made during camp, and he got it there with relatively easy force.
- Dylan Lonergan ran for a first down.
- Daveon Crouch had another tackle for loss.
- Dylan Lonergan hit Jeremiah Franklin and Lewis Bond for first downs.
- Ashton McShane intercepted Grayson James on an overthrown pass.
- Dawson Pough recorded a tough reception off a tipped ball that somehow landed in his vicinity.
- Chris Marable Jr., had a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage.
- On game-winning field goal attempts, Liam Connor nailed a 37-yarder and Luca Lombardo missed, going wide left.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- OC Will Lawing on Dylan Lonergan’s detail: “Extra preparation. Walking through the script. Taking a look at the previous practices, going against our defense everyday. Coach Lewis [throws] a bunch of looks at us. Going back and watching the tape.”
- DB coach Cory Robinson on unit: “Just high care factor. They love each other, they love the game, they love this place. Their energy is infectious. They’re doing a phenomenal job of taking it day by day, making sure that we control the controllables.”
Training Camp Footage
