Boston College Wide Receiver Lewis Bond Focused on Getting Better
Improving.
That was the main focus for Boston College on its first day of practice after the bye week.
Prior to the break, the Eagles suffered a pair of losses, both on the road, to Michigan State 42-40 on Sept. 6 and to Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13, which put the team’s overall record at 1-2 for its 2025 campaign so far.
Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond spoke after practice about what the main focus has been during the last week and a half to regroup for the remainder of the season.
“Get better,” said Bond. “Obviously we’ve done a lot of good things in the first two games, but we’re 1-2. So it’s been getting better just focusing on us, not so much the opponent or who we play, just getting better as a team.”
The redshirt senior is one of eight team captains this year and represented the program at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., in July.
As a leader, Bond shared how he has shown his teammates how to not focus on the pair of losses and regroup for the next opponent.
“You just come out and work,” said Bond. “So like during the bye week, I practiced every day. I didn’t miss a practice. So just coming out there [and] working, showing them that yeah we’re 1-2, but we got a long season left and just showing up to work every day.”
In three games this season, the Chicago, Ill., native has caught 29 receptions for 275 yards, however has yet to score a touchdown.
Bond talked about assessing his game during the off week and what he thinks he can improve on in his game.
“I could do better,” said Bond. “Everybody’s got room for growth. So it’s just focusing on like, maybe my blocking in the run game that can help the offense improve running the ball in general. That’s probably the biggest step. We’re passing the ball well, like you guys said, but helping the running game get going too.”
He also emphasized that he believes the team is not far from where they need to be, but have to keep working towards that goal.
“We’re not far obviously,” said Bond. “But close is not good enough so we just got to keep taking strides to being the team we want to be.”
Boston College takes on the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.