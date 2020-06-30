Stellar, Standard & Subpar: QB Daelen Menard

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview quarterback Daelen Menard.

Previously Covered:

#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes

#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre

Boston College's quarterback situation still remains a giant question mark heading into the 2020 season. Currently, head coachJeff Hafley is awaiting an NCAA waiver request on transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who most likely will start if this is approved. But if he has to sit, there will be a battle for the starting role, and the entire depth chart could win that starting role. Enter Daelen Menard, a criminally under recruited quarterback from Florida who threw for 5500 yards and 56 touchdowns at Chaminade-Madonna High School.

The redshirt freshman has as good of a chance as anyone else on the roster to start if Jurkovec can't go. The reason behind his slow recruitment was due to injury (labrum, ankle), but now that he is healthy it will be up to Frank Cignetti and the staff to determine where his role is with the team in 2020.

Stellar

Jurkovec can't go, and Menard earns the starting role Week 1 against Syracuse. He show cases a good, solid and accurate arm and holds on to the starting role throughout the season. While not the type of quarterback Jurkovec was projected to be, Menard does a good enough job to keep the offense balanced and give running back David Bailey some breathing room.

Standard

Menard gets a chance to play at different times during the season especially if Jurkovec can't play. Maybe he starts a few games, maybe he plays in some mop up duty, but he isn't the consistent starter for the season. If Jurkovec does play, he plays the role as backup and sees some mop up duty play.

Subpar

Menard never sees the field and is buried on the depth chart.

What do you think Daelen Menard's season will be like in 2020? Stellar, standard or subpar?

