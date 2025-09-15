BC Bulletin

Kickoff Time Announced For Boston College Football vs Cal

The program has released the kickoff time for the Eagles' Week 5 game against the Golden Bears.

Kim Rankin

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (2) is congratulated by quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (2) is congratulated by quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Boston College football program has announced the kickoff time for its Week 5 game against the Cal Golden Bears. 

The two teams will face off on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

Boston College has a bye week this upcoming weekend and will enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak after suffering defeats at Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and at Stanford 30-20 on Saturday night. 

The Eagles’ only win so far this season came against the Fordham Rams 66-10 on Aug. 30. 

As for Cal, the team is currently 3-0 on the year and has beaten Oregon State on the road 34-15 on Aug. 30, Texas Southern at home 35-3 on Sept. 6, and Minnesota at home 27-14 late Saturday night. 

The Golden Bears will play one more game before its meeting with Boston College against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night in San Diego, Calif. 

The Week 5 game will mark Cal’s ACC opener for its second season in the conference and will be Boston College’s second conference game of the year, but will be its ACC home opener.

This will be the second time that the two teams have met and the first as conference opponents. In the inaugural matchup, Boston College defeated Cal 21-15 on Sept. 13, 1986.

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10

Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)

Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal

Oct. 4: at Pitt

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

Cal Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: at Oregon State- W 34-15

Sept. 6: vs. Texas Southern- W 35-3

Sept. 13: vs. Minnesota- W 27-14

Sept. 20: at San Diego State

Sept. 27: at Boston College

Oct, 4: vs. Duke

Oct. 11: BYE

Oct. 17: vs. UNC

Oct. 24: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 1: vs. Virginia

Nov. 8: at Louisville

Nov. 15: BYE

Nov. 22: at Stanford

Nov. 29: vs. SMU

Kim Rankin
