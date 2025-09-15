Kickoff Time Announced For Boston College Football vs Cal
The Boston College football program has announced the kickoff time for its Week 5 game against the Cal Golden Bears.
The two teams will face off on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College has a bye week this upcoming weekend and will enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak after suffering defeats at Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and at Stanford 30-20 on Saturday night.
The Eagles’ only win so far this season came against the Fordham Rams 66-10 on Aug. 30.
As for Cal, the team is currently 3-0 on the year and has beaten Oregon State on the road 34-15 on Aug. 30, Texas Southern at home 35-3 on Sept. 6, and Minnesota at home 27-14 late Saturday night.
The Golden Bears will play one more game before its meeting with Boston College against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night in San Diego, Calif.
The Week 5 game will mark Cal’s ACC opener for its second season in the conference and will be Boston College’s second conference game of the year, but will be its ACC home opener.
This will be the second time that the two teams have met and the first as conference opponents. In the inaugural matchup, Boston College defeated Cal 21-15 on Sept. 13, 1986.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
Cal Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: at Oregon State- W 34-15
Sept. 6: vs. Texas Southern- W 35-3
Sept. 13: vs. Minnesota- W 27-14
Sept. 20: at San Diego State
Sept. 27: at Boston College
Oct, 4: vs. Duke
Oct. 11: BYE
Oct. 17: vs. UNC
Oct. 24: at Virginia Tech
Nov. 1: vs. Virginia
Nov. 8: at Louisville
Nov. 15: BYE
Nov. 22: at Stanford
Nov. 29: vs. SMU