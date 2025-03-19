Boston College Men’s Hockey Goalie Named Finalist for Mike Richter Award
The Hockey Commissioners Association released the 2025 Mike Richter Award finalists on Wednesday afternoon.
Boston College men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler was one of the finalists for the award.
The Montreal Canadiens prospect has boasted a 24-6-2 record this season and has tallied a 1.64 goals against average, .781 winning percentage, and a .940 save percentage.
His Hockey East numbers are better with a .810 winning percentage and .945 save percentage in conference play as well as a 1.59 goals against average.
Nationally, he ranks third in goalie winning percentage, second in goals against average, and third in save percentage.
If won, the award would enhance Fowler’s already impressive list of collegiate accolades.
This season, the Melbourne, Fla., native has been named a three-time Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, Hockey East Player of the Week, won Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, was placed on the All-Hockey East First Team, and was a Hobey Baker nominee.
Fowler joins Michigan State’s Trey Augustine, Maine’s Albin Boija, and Minnesota State’s Alex Tracy as the finalists for this year’s award.
The Mike Richter Award is given to the best Division I college hockey goalie annually.
Since its inception in 2014, only one Eagle has earned the honor, Thatcher Demko in 2016.
Fowler was a finalist last year, however came up short for the award to Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan.
The recipient of this year’s award will be announced on April 11 during the Frozen Four in St. Louis, Mo.
Mike Richter Award Winners:
2014- Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell
2015- Zane McIntyre, North Dakota
2016- Thatcher Demko, Boston College
2017- Tanner Jaillet, Denver
2018- Cale Morris, Notre Dame
2019- Cayden Primeau, Northeastern
2020- Jeremy Swayman, Maine
2021- Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota
2022- Devon Levi, Northeastern
2023- Devon Levi, Northeastern
2024- Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin