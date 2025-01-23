Boston College Men’s Hockey Picks Up Commitment From Defenseman Luka Radivojevic
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey program has picked up its latest commitment from defenseman Luka Radivojevic.
He took to Instagram to announce his decision on Thursday morning.
“I am extremely honored and proud to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey at Boston College,” said Radivojevic via Instagram. “I would like to say thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped me along the way.”
Currently, the 18-year-old plays for the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Muskegon Lumberjacks. So far this season, he has appeared in 19 games and tallied ten assists for ten points as well as has tallied a +9 rating.
Radivojevic has played for a number of international teams including the HK Dukla Trencin U16, AIK U16, Örebro HK U16, J18 and J20 teams, Slovakia U17, Örebro HK, and Slovakia U18 and U20 teams.
He also has earned a number of accolades during his young career, including two J18 SM Gold Medals, J20 SM Silver Medal, made the U18 WJC All-Star Team, and was named a two-time WJC Top 3 Player on Team for both the U18 and U20 teams.
Radivojevic competed in the 2025 IIHF World Juniors as a part of Team Slovakia in December where the team finished in sixth place.
He is expected to join the Eagles program for the 2026-27 season and is projected to be selected in the top three rounds in the 2025 NHL Draft.
