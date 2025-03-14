Four Boston College Players Land on 2024-25 All-Hockey East First-Team
Hockey East continued to give out its end of season awards and honors on Friday.
The latest honor announced by the conference was the 2024-25 All-Hockey East teams.
Four Eagles made the First-Team, forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, defenseman Eamon Powell, and goalie Jacob Fowler.
The group all had impressive 2024-25 campaigns.
During the regular season, Leonard tallied a total of 29 goals and 17 assists for 46 points which included nine game-winning goals, six empty netters, and four power-play scores, a 103-123 faceoff record, and 18 blocks. The sophomore led Hockey East in goals (25), points (37), and points per game (1.54). His 29 goals leads the nation.
Perreault was a big help to the Eagles’ success this season. In 34 games played, he recorded 15 goals and 31 assists for 46 points which included five power play goals and two game-winning goals as well as a +28 rating. In conference play, he scored nine goals and tallied 22 assists for 31 points and put up a +20 rating.
Powell, Boston College’s team captain, had four goals and 16 assists for 20 points and a +24 rating this season. Two of the graduate’s goals as well as 13 assists and 15 points were during conference action. He also put up 21 blocks.
Fowler notched a 24-5-2 record, a 1.62 goals against average, a .941 save percentage, seven shutouts, and 816 saves overall and a 16-3-2 record, a 1.58 goals against average, and a .945 save percentage in Hockey East play.
Joining the Boston College players on the First-Team include Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson and UMass forward Cole O’Hara.
The Second-Team consisted of six additional players in the conference, Maine goalie Albin Boija, Boston University defenseman Tom Willander and forward Quinn Hutson, Providence defenseman Guillaume Richard, and UConn forwards Joey Muldowney and Hudson Schandor.
The Third-Team featured UMass goalie Michael Hrabal, Maine defenseman Brandon Holt, New Hampshire defenseman Alex Gagne, Boston University forward Ryan Greene, UConn forward Jake Richard, and Northeastern forward Cam Lund.
A pair of Eagles also appeared on the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team in forwards James Hagens and Teddy Stiga, both unanimous selections.
Boston College takes the ice again on Saturday night as it hosts the Northeastern Huskies in the 2025 Hockey East Quarterfinals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN+ and ESPN+.