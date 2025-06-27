Live Blog: Boston College in 2025 NHL Draft
The 2025 NHL Draft starts on Friday night. Hockey prospects and collegiate players are awaiting their name being called and finding out where the next step of their career is.
Eagles forward James Hagens is expected to be one of the first ten picks in this year’s draft. ESPN and The New York Times both predict him to be taken at No. 6 overall by the Philadelphia Flyers.
The remainder of the picks related to Boston College are expected to be by commits.
Some of the prospects eligible to be selected are forwards William Moore, Teddy Mutryn, Graham Jones, and Gavin Cornforth, defenseman Luka Radivojevic, and goalie Ryan Cameron.
The draft will also feature a pair of players that are linked to the Eagles but are not committed or signed yet.
Canadian prospect forward Justin Carbonneau is projected to be taken in the first round. The 18-year-old, who plays for Blainville-Boisbriand in the QMJHL, has been in talks to join the Eagles, however has yet to make it official.
Caleb Desnoyers, a Canadian forward that also plays in the QMJHL for Moncton, has also been a target for Boston College, but has not committed to any program. Like Carbonneau, Desnoyers is also expected to be taken in the first round on Friday night.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pre-Draft
- The 2025 NHL Draft is set to start at 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles prospects in 2025 NHL Draft.
When: Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET (Round 1) and Saturday, June 28 at noon (Rounds 2-7).
Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: Round 1- ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports; Rounds 2-7- NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1.
Prospects: F James Hagens, F Gavin Cornforth, F Graham Jones, F Teddy Mutryn, F William Moore, D Luka Radivojevic, and G Ryan Cameron.
2024 Boston College Picks: F Dean Letourneau- 25th overall (first round) by Boston Bruins, F Teddy Stiga- 55th overall (second round) by Nashville Predators, D Will Skahan- No. 65 overall (second round) by Utah Mammoth.
Top Five Picks: New York Islanders (1), San Jose Sharks (2), Chicago Blackhawks (3), Utah Mammoth (4), and Nashville Predators (5).