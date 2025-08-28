Boston College Extends Offer to 2028 PG
Boston College basketball has been active on the recruiting trail this month, extending an offer to 2026 point guard Jaen Chatman as well as landing in the final schools for fellow 2026 prospect Trey Beamer.
This week, the Eagles' staff looked ahead to the future and extended its first 2028 scholarship offer, reaching out to point guard Aiden Clark from The Legacy School of Sports Science in Spring, Texas
He took to social media to share the news.
Standing at 6-foot, 170 lbs., Clark is slightly undersized, but is an explosive athlete. Though just a freshman, he has shown the ability to both shoot and slash to the rim effectively, using his quickness to his advantage in finding open opportunities.
While the Eagles are certainly getting in early on a player with a lot of development left, Clark looks to be a prospect with loads of potential and a high ceiling. Check out his highlights below, courtesy of his Instagram page.
He is unranked currently by major recruiting outlets, but he is suiting up for one of the top high school basketball programs in the state of Texas. The Legacy School of Sports Science is ranked as the No. 37 team in the state, according to MaxPreps, which is up over 100 spots from the year prior.
Clark is joining a team that is on the rise in a state known for very high level high school athletics. He will have the chance to both play against and develop alongside some of the best in the nation.
Throughout the Earl Grant era, Boston College has struggled to find its footing on the recruiting trail, finishing inside the top-50 just once during his tenure thus far. While the 2026 class has yet to begin truly taking shape, with no commitments so far, the Eagles look to be utilizing a more active recruiting strategy in seeking out future talent by targeting Clark, a 2028 prospect.
Despite zero commitments in the upcoming class, Boston College has extended several offers and even lined up multiple visitors for this fall.
2026 Boston College Basketball Visitors
4-Star PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (August 30)
4-Star SF Alex Egbuonu, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Groten, Mass. (September 12)
2025 Boston College Basketball Newcomers
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PG Chase Forte, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Transferred from South Dakota (04/19/2025)
- SF Jason Asemota, 6-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Transferred from Baylor (04/18/2025)
- C Boden Kapke, 6-foot-10, 230 lbs. - Transferred from Butler (04/12/2025)