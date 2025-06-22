Boston College Football Sends Offer to '27 Athlete Zahir Mitchell
The Boston College Eagles football program continued its busy summer on Sunday as it held its final camp of the offseason for underclassmen.
After the event, the Eagles sent out multiple offers to prospects including one to class of 2027 athlete Zahir Mitchell.
Mitchell shared the offer via a social media post on Sunday afternoon.
“After a great camp and conversation with Head Coach Bill O’Brien I’m blessed to announce I have received my second division one offer (FBS) from Boston College,” said Mitchell via X.
The rising high school junior is a product of Milton Academy in Milton, Mass., and holds one other D1 offer from Dartmouth.
Mitchell has been a prospect on the Eagles’ radar since last year. Although he just received an offer, he made two game day visits to campus in the fall for Duquesne in September and UNC in November as well as competed in a camp at Boston College last summer.
He was also on campus earlier in the spring.
Currently, Boston College has two commitments in its class of 2027 from safety Jackson Tucker out of Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, Mass., and athlete Wesley Winn from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, Calif. Both are three-star prospects.
The Eagles have had a small shift in the class as they lost a commitment from quarterback Furian Inferrera, who committed to Boston College in February, but flipped to Minnesota on Saturday.
Class of 2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)