Boston College Football Sends Offer to '27 Athlete Zahir Mitchell

After a great camp and conversation with Head Coach Bill O’Brien I’m blessed to announce I have received my second division one offer (FBS) from Boston College. #rolleagles #AGTG @BCEagles @Coach_JDiBiaso @JPWalters4 @MButlerBCFB @FBCoachOB @ScottyPrince10 @Coach_Cadet @MA_Fball pic.twitter.com/enaW60Z8kb