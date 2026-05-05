Boston College Men's Basketball Dishes Out Offer to Local Four Star Point Guard

While Boston College men’s basketball’s first-year head coach Luke Murray is primarily fixated on building a roster for next season around his brand-new coaching staff, he has also started to dabble in constructing the future of the program.

On Monday, Murray sent an offer to class of 2027 four-star point guard Antonio “Tone” Pemberton, a former product of Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) who will start his final high school season at Masters Academy International (Burlington, Mass.) this fall.

He is the first player in the class of 2027 that Murray and his staff have made an offer to. He also received an offer from conference foe Notre Dame on the same day.

“Blessed and honored to be Re-Offered by Boston College!!” Pemberton said on his personal X account.

Blessed and honored to be Re-Offered by Boston College!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/nBnqeMY8rP — Antonio Pemberton (@AJPemberton_19) May 4, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Pemberton is the No. 37-ranked '27 player overall, and the No. 10-ranked point guard, in the nation, according to 247Sports. This past season, he was named New Hampshire's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Just a week ago, for Mass Rivals’ 17u AAU team at Session I of the 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit, Pemberton dominated the competition, posting averages of 19.3 points per game, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

“Pemberton is a quick, shifty guard who plays with excellent pace and control as a primary initiator,” Scope Scouting said from the event. “He does a strong job facilitating the offense, consistently creating opportunities for teammates by penetrating the paint and delivering high-level passes, including threatening tight windows. He is a three-level scorer who can finish, operate in the mid-range, and knock down perimeter shots.”

Scope Scouting’s report continued: “His change of speed and decision-making in ball screen situations stand out, allowing him to manipulate defenses and create advantages. With multiple Division I offers already in place, Pemberton is well-positioned to see his recruitment continue to rise as he leads a talented Mass Rivals group.”

Antonio Pemberton | Class of 2027 | Mass Rivals | 6’1



Pemberton is a quick, shifty guard who plays with excellent pace and control as a primary initiator. He does a strong job facilitating the offense, consistently creating opportunities for teammates by penetrating the paint… pic.twitter.com/8NGnfbAUPJ — Scope Scouting (@scopescouting) April 25, 2026

In addition to BC and Notre Dame, Pemberton boasts offers from Utah, Marquette, Florida State, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Rutgers, Albany, Bryant, and Georgetown.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

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