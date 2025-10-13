Boston College Sends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star 2027 SF Declan Griffiths
Earl Grant and the Boston College basketball staff have remained active on the recruiting trail throughout this summer and now the early fall, extending offers, lining up visits, and even landing commitments.
This week, the Eagles extended a new offer, looking to get an early jump on what seems to be a promising, somewhat under the radar prospect in the 2027 class.
3-Star small forward Declan Griffiths from Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Connecticut took to social media on Saturday, October 11 to share the news of his scholarship offer, saying in his post, "After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Boston College. Thank you to the entire coaching staff for the opportunity."
Standing at 6-foot-6, 170 lbs., Griffiths is ranked as the No. 41 small forward in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state of Connecticut, according to Rivals. Outside of Boston College, he holds offers from Bryant and Temple, but has yet to take any official visits as of now.
He is a lengthy wing player with the ability to defend from the both around the perimeter and inside the arc, and is also an efficient scorer from everywhere on the court.
While there is still plenty of time before Griffiths makes his final college decision, he looks to be a potential riser in the 2027 class, so getting involved with his recruitment early could pay off for the Eagles.
As of right now, Grant and the basketball staff have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 class, but have gotten off to an impressive start in the class of 2026 with the commitment of 4-Star point guard Trey Beamer.
The Eagles hosted fellow 2027 prospect Josh Rivera for an official visit this past weekend as well, and have also hosted 2026 prospect Alex Egbuonu for an official visit this fall as well on September 12.
Boston College Basketball Visitors
September 12, 2025 (official) - 2026 SF Alex Egbuonu, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Groton, Mass.
October 11, 2025 (unofficial) - 2027 SG Josh Rivera, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - White Plains, New York
October 11, 2025 (unofficial) - 2027 SF Declan Griffiths, 6-foot-6, 170 lbs. - Avon, Connecticut
2026 Boston College Basketball Commits
- PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 10/2/2025)
2025 Basketball Commits
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PF Marko Radunovic, 6-foot-6 - Montenegro (Committed 09/10/2025)