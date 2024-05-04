BYU Basketball Guard Dawson Baker Provides Timeline on Injury Recovery
On Friday, BYU basketball guard Dawson Baker joined BYU Sports Nation and provided an update on his injury recovery timeline. After three surgeries, Baker hopes to be back to 100% in the next month.
"I had two surgeries, actually three," Baker said on his foot recovery. "I had two on my foot and one extra one on my knee, just a precautionary thing. It was weird cause I thought the [original] surgery was far enough before the season that it would have been cleared up and everything. Turns out no sign of healing, so there's still a fracture in the foot...but [now] I'm feeling a lot better. Responding a lot better now, doing a lot more."
Baker had a surgery on the same injured foot prior to last season. It never healed like it was supposed to, so Baker was never fully healthy. He played in a few games last year with a sore foot, but he was not near full health.
Baker expects to be back to full health over the next few months. "Right now it's kind of a day-by-day, week-by-week thing. We're working and rehabbing a lot, getting the strength back... I think in the next month for sure, I should be completely 100%, no limitations and feeling great."
You can watch the full interview here.
When BYU signed Baker out of the transfer portal, he was expected to be an important part of the BYU offense. Baker has the ability to get to the rim and create his own shot, a skill that BYU lacked during stretches last season. Instead, Baker was sidelined with an injury for nearly the entire season. Baker appeared in just four games for BYU, averaging 5.0 points in just 10 minutes per game.
Assuming he is healthy, Baker will take on a larger role for the BYU basketball program next season.