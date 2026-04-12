BYU Big Man Abdullah Ahmed Enters the Transfer Portal

BYU big man Abdullah Ahmed will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Joe Tipton of On3Sports was the first to report the news. Ahmed enrolled halfway through last season and played a backup center role for BYU. Ahmed could either find a new school or return to the G League.

NEWS: BYU center Abdullah Ahmed plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he told @On3.



The 6-10 sophomore previously played in the G League.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/ISigH9G80J — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 12, 2026

Ahmed was brought in to BYU to be a physical force, particularly on the defensive end. His production at BYU was, frankly, underwelming. Ahmed appeared in 20 games for BYU and he averaged 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He protected the rim at a high level when he first arrived at BYU, but his lack of offensive production prevented him from seeing the floor consistently.

Ahmed played 12 minutes per game for BYU. When he arrived in Provo, he played a larger role. As the season progressed, his role decreased. He had a season-high 23 minutes in BYU's win over Colorado.

The graduation of Keba Keita meant BYU needed to find a starting five for next season. With both Abdullah Ahmed and Xavion Staton in the portal as well, BYU will need to find a backup big man in the portal.

BYU is looking to replace all five starters from last season, assuming AJ Dybantsa will declare for the NBA Draft.

BYU Players in the Transfer Portal

Robert Wright III - PG Xavion Staton - C Dominique Diomande - Wing Kennard Davis - Wing Tyler Mrus - Wing KJ Perry - PG Abdullah Ahmed - C

Ahmed is the seventh BYU player to enter the transfer portal. His departure leaves BYU with no true bigs left on the roster.

Rob Wright is one of the most coveted transfers in the transfer portal, and BYU is trying to bring him back to Provo. Wright had a breakout year at BYU last season. He started his career at Baylor before transferring to BYU.

Kennard Davis was the second BYU starter to enter the transfer portal. In total, seven BYU players have entered the transfer portal.

Staton was the first BYU player to enter the transfer portal. He will certainly not be the last. Staton spent just one year in the program after signing as part of the 2025 class. He was a coveted recruit with no shortage of options. He committed to Oregon State a few days after entering the portal.

Dominique Diomande committed to Pitt a few days after entering the transfer portal.