BYU Star Richie Saunders is Selected as the No. 32 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies

There's something uniquely thrilling about watching a player who was never considered an NBA prospect hear his name called on draft night. That's exactly the story of Richie Saunders. Once a three-star recruit, he is now the newest member of the Memphis Grizzlies, joining Cam Boozer and Bennett Stirtz in the Bluff City.

Saunders' Development

From the moment Saunders arrived at BYU, he carved out a role for himself. Though not yet an elite shooter, he did what he'd always done: whatever it takes to get on the floor. That mentality would define the rest of his career in Provo.

Flashes of his potential came early on, highlighted by a breakout performance in the WCC Tournament against Portland, a then career-high 18 points and 7 rebounds while knocking down three triples. As a sophomore, he stepped into a true sixth-man role, improving his shooting, expanding his perimeter threat, and nearly doubling his rebounding average.

His development, however, reached another level entirely when Kevin Young arrived at BYU. The kid from Riverton, Utah went from a rotational piece to the face of the program.

In Young's first season, Saunders led the team in scoring and steals, ranked third in rebounds and assists, and shot a blistering 43% from three. Those numbers earned him First Team All-Big 12 honors and the Big 12 Most Improved Player award. He capped the year with an electric March Madness run, averaging 22 points per game across three games.

After that breakout campaign, draft buzz swirled around Saunders, but he ultimately chose to return for his senior season, drawn by the opportunity to play alongside AJ Dybantsa and continue developing under Young.

His senior season began with high expectations. Non-conference play brought some adjustment as Saunders learned to share the floor with new stars, but things gradually clicked. BYU opened Big 12 play at 5-1 before hitting a wall, dropping four straight. They bounced back against Baylor, but the program's most difficult moment was still ahead.

Facing Adversity

In the opening minute of the game against Colorado, Saunders tore his ACL. For a player who had worked so hard to reach this point, the timing couldn't have been more cruel, and the implications for his draft stock were immediately apparent to fans, analysts, and teammates alike.

What followed, though, was a testament to his character. Rather than retreating into disappointment, Saunders became his team's loudest supporter from the sideline and approached his rehab with the same relentless focus he'd always brought to the game. His goal of reaching the NBA never wavered.

The NBA Dream

Now, that goal is a reality. Saunders was selected by the Grizzlies as the No. 32 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He joins Dybantsa as the second Cougar to be part of this draft class. It’s the first time two BYU players have appeared in the same draft since 1984.

The BYU NBA pipeline may not stop there.

Recently, Coach Young expressed confidence in a few guys on the next year's roster that could find their way to the NBA in the coming years, including Bruce Branch and Dean Rueckert. Collin Chandler, who has drawn early comparisons to Saunders, is also expected to take a similar developmental leap under Young. If Saunders' journey is any indication, the best may still be to come from Provo.

Saunders' journey has been inspiring for all. From being a BYU fan as a kid to playing for the Cougars, now he gets to represent the program as an NBA player.