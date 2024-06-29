Former BYU Basketball PWO Adam Stewart Flips to TCU After Mission
Former RSL Academy big man Adam Stewart committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on as part of the 2022 recruiting class. After high school, Stewart left to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stewart returned home from his mission this Summer and flipped his commitment from BYU to TCU. Stewart, listed at 6'11, committed to Mark Pope and the former BYU basketball staff.
Stewart has something that BYU lacks: size. His 6'11 frame and 7'2 wingspan would been the tallest on the team. However, BYU recently picked up a walk-on commitment from Snow College transfer Max Triplett. Triplett will fill a very similar role for BYU and he has a few years of collegiate experience under his belt. Triplett is listed at 6'9 and he was a second-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 14 points per game for Snow College.
For his size alone, Stewart would have been a good addition to the roster, but it would have been unrealistic to expect him to be Big 12 ready only a few months removed from his two-year mission. By adding Triplett, the Cougars are more prepared for 2024-2025 should an injury limit the availability of either Fousseyni Traore of Keba Keita.
Stewart is also excellent in the classroom. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA and he scored a 34 on the ACT. He would have qualified for an academic scholarship at BYU, and he will likely qualify for an academic scholarship at TCU.