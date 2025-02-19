Kansas Coach Bill Self on BYU: 'The Best Anyone Has Played Us This Year"
Following BYU's blowout win over Kansas, legendary Kansas head coach Bill Self was very complimentary of BYU. On BYU, Self said it was "the best anyone has played us this year."
The Jayhawks faced the likes of Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina, Creighton, Missouri, and NC State in their non-conference slate. In conference play, they have faced Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, and most of the Big 12 at this point.
Despite facing all those marquis programs this season, Self believes BYU executed better than any other team against Kansas. The data agrees with Self's assessment. The 34-point loss was tied for Kansas' largest defeat of the Bill Self era that began in 2003.
"I love this place," Self said of the atmosphere at the Marriott Center. "It's great. It's classy. It's clean. There's a lot of good things about it...they've done a remarkable job with this place. They've got really good players playing on it, so tonight though, that's the best anyone has played us this year."
Self continued, saying BYU could have beat anybody the way they played on Tuesday night. "I thought we were awful, and I thought they were great. I think BYU could have beat anybody tonight. They were great and we didn't do anything to make them play less than great. Our offense stalled but that wasn't it, it wasn't our offense. We couldn't stop them or get any momentum."
BYU scored 91 points against a Kansas team that had not surrendered 90 points or more in regulation this season. Going into this game, Kansas ranked fifth nationally in defensive efficiency.
The Cougars will take their three-game winning streak on the road against Arizona on Saturday.