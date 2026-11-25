BYU will close out the Southwest Maui Invitational against Providence, another team with a top defense. The Cougars are ranked 30th in KenPom. The Friars come in at 55th, though they're ranked 13th in defensive efficiency.

Time: Wednesday, November 25 at 3:30pm MT

Location: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, HI

TV: ESPN2

Radio: BYU Radio

Providence head coach Bryan Hodgson was an assistant under Nate Oats for eight years, including four seasons at Alabama, before starting his own head coaching career at Arkansas State in 2023. Last season, in his lone year at South Florida, he went 25-9, finishing 1st in the American and leading the Bulls to the NCAA Tournament. That South Florida team finished 21st in steal percentage. Now, Hodgson has the Friars ranked 5th.

After a tough loss against Ole Miss, the top team in the country in steal percentage, BYU will now face another. With Rob Wright likely unavailable for a fourth straight game, the Cougars will again need to find a way to win without him.

KenPom predicts a 78-75 BYU win.

Providence's key players

Providence has five players who are averaging double figures so far this season.

Devin Vanterpool (G): The transfer from FAU has not played a game since November 10 due to a shoulder injury. He leads the Friars in scoring, averaging 16 points a game. If he is cleared to play against BYU, his return will be notable.

Ryan Mela (F): Mela is in his third season at Providence and has taken on the scoring load in Vanterpool's absence. He is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds on the season and 22.5 points so far in Maui, including a career-high 23 points against VCU.

Malick Mack (G): The floor general for this Providence team is Mack. After stops at Harvard and Georgetown, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and a team-high 4.1 assists for the Friars.

Arrinten Page (F): Page is a stretch big who transferred in from Northwestern and was teammates with Tyler Betsey at Cincinnati. He is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37% from three.

Myles Byrd (G): The best defender on the roster is Byrd. The San Diego State transfer does it all for Providence and is averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 2.9 assists. If Wright is out again, Byrd will likely spend most of his time guarding Collin Chandler and Bruce Branch throughout the game.

What to watch for

Which defense will show up most?

The Friars will put pressure on BYU and try to force turnovers. They rank 13th in the country in defensive turnover percentage, so the Cougars will again have to be careful not to play too fast and lose control.

Providence also defends the three-point line pretty well, with opponents shooting just 29% beyond the arc. BYU struggled from three against Ole Miss, so that is worth monitoring.

However, the Cougars have shown their ability to apply pressure as well, and for a Providence team that struggles offensively, that will likely be part of BYU's game plan. Providence ranks 270th in offensive turnover percentage, averaging 14 turnovers a game. The Friars had 20 turnovers against VCU and 10 against Arizona.

Expect Branch, Chandler, and Brooks Bahr to make an impact on the defensive end.

Crashing the boards

BYU averages 40 rebounds a game, while Providence averages 37. The Cougars have the height advantage and dominated the glass against Ole Miss, so they will look to use their size again against the Friars.

Besides Branch, Jaxon Kohler, Tyler Betsey, Jake Wahlin, and Khadim Mboup should all be factors on the boards in this one.

Will Chandler have another big game?

In a brutal loss against Ole Miss, BYU couldn't find much offense outside of Chandler. He scored more than half of the team's points in the game. The Cougars will turn to him again, but Providence will look to make it difficult for him.

Through two games in Maui, he is averaging 29 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 6-12 (50%) from three.

Branch and others may need to contribute more, but expect BYU to keep playing through Chandler, especially if Wright is out again.