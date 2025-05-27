Cougs Daily

The 2025-2026 BYU Basketball Roster is Nearly Finalized

Casey Lundquist

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster is nearly finalized. Between the transfer portal, graduation, and the NBA Draft, BYU is losing eight scholarship players from the 2024-2025 team. The Cougars have already backfilled seven of those scholarships and have practically filled up the rotation. Today, we're reviewing the BYU basketball roster as it stands today.

Departing Players

BYU will lose four seniors to graduation. Three scholarship players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and Egor Demin declared for the NBA Draft.

  • Mawot Mag - Graduation
  • Fousseyni Traore - Graduation
  • Trey Stewart - Graduation
  • Trevin Knell - Graduation
  • Dallin Hall - Transfer Portal
  • Kanon Catchings - Transfer Portal
  • Elijah Crawford - Transfer Portal
  • Townsend Tripple - Transfer Portal
  • Egor Demin - NBA

Returning Players

Four rotation players return for their senior seasons in 2025-2026, headlined by returning starters Keba Keita and Richie Saunders. Saunders has the potential to be one of the best scorers in the country next season.

  • Keba Keita - Senior
  • Richie Saunders - Senior
  • Mihailo Boskovic - Senior
  • Dawson Baker - Senior
  • Brody Kozlowski - Sophomore
  • Khadim Mboup - Freshman
  • Max Triplett - Senior
  • Jared McGregor - Senior

Incoming Players

BYU brings in its most talented class in program history. BYU's 2025 class is ranked 3rd nationally according to 247Sports. The story of the offseason will be the arrival of AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cougars will also welcome Washington transfer Dominique Diomande, five-star Baylor transfer Rob Wright, SIU transfer Kennard Davis, Idaho sharpshooter Tyler Mrus, and veteran guard Nate Pickens.

  • AJ Dybansta - Freshman
  • Xavion Staton - Freshman
  • Dominique Diomande - Washington transfer
  • Rob Wright - Baylor transfer
  • Kennard Davis - Southern Illinois transfer
  • Tyler Mrus - Idaho transfer
  • Nate Pickens - UC Riverside transfer
