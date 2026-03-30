Transfer Portal Needs for the BYU Basketball Program in 2026

The transfer portal will open for all college basketball players next week. Just like most schools in the country, BYU will be very active in the portal. In this article, we'll go over BYU's top three needs in the transfer portal.

1. Shooting, shooting, and more shooting

Shortly after BYU's loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament, BYU head coach Kevin Young met with the media. Coach Young emphasized the need to add more shooting to next season's roster.

"There's just no substitute for shot making," Coach Young said. "End of story. We were 4 of 22 from 3. We had a hard time shooting the ball the last couple of weeks of the season. Our spacing was not where I'd like it to be...I think for sure just shooting is always for me something that there's no substitute for."

Given those comments, it's safe to expect BYU to add multiple shooters to next year's roster. BYU wants to put lethal shooters around Rob Wright III to amplify his ability to get to the rim. It wouldn't be surprising if BYU brought in two or three high-level shooters. If BYU loses players to the portal (they will, everyone will), they will backfill those roster spots with shooters.

2. A Starting Big Man

BYU was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament because they didn't have a big man to counter Texas big man Matas Vokietaitis. The Cougars were either undersized at that position (Keba Keita, Khadim Mboup) or unproductive (Abdullah Ahmed).

Now that Keba Keita is out of eligibility, BYU needs to find a starting big man in the transfer portal. Given that he missed most of the season due to injury, it's probably unlikely that Xavion Stanton will be ready for that role.

That leaves the transfer portal for BYU to find its starting five next season. And ideally, BYU can move away from have an undersized center.

3. A defensive stopper

In 2025, BYU insterted Mawot Mag into the lineup. Mag was tasked with defending the opposing team's best player. His defensive ability, combined with an ability to knock down open threes, changed the course of BYU's season.

BYU lacked a true defensive stopper last year that could also knock down threes. Dominique Diomande is athletic enough to become the defensive stopper, but he shot just 12.5% from three.

BYU needs to find a defensive stopper that is at least some sort of threat on the offensive end.