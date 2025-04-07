BYU Defensive End Viliami Po'uha is Competing For a Starting Job in 2025
Spring camp is in the rearview mirror for the BYU football program. While there are still a handful of position battles to be sorted out in the Fall, the depth chart is starting to come together. One position where the pecking order hasn't been established yet is defensive end.
One player that is looking to establish himself as a starter is sophomore defensive end Viliami Po'uha. On what his goals are for the 2025 season, Po'uha told BYU On SI, "Starting, that's my first goal." Po'uha, who is the son of BYU defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha, joined the BYU football program in January of 2024 after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a true freshman, less than a year removed from missionary service, Po'uha made an impact for the BYU defense. In a home win over Arizona, Fifita tallied three tackles and his first two quarterback hurries. His first career quarterback hurry came in a critical moment and forced a turnover.
Arizona's offense was on the verge of taking a 14-7 lead. Then, Fifita dropped back and was met with pressure in his face. Fifita got the pass off but he was drilled as he released it. As you might expect, the pass was underthrown due to the pressure and Tanner Wall stepped in front for the interception.
Creating the pressure on that play was true freshman Viliami Po'uha. Po'uha beat his man to the inside and hit Fifita as he threw the pass.
Po'uha appeared in all 13 games and he played 65 defensive snaps for Jay Hill. On how he feels now that he has a full year in the strength and conditioning program under his belt, Po'uha said, "I feel a lot stronger. The staff, they've gotten me where I need to be at this time, and obviously just the game reps that I've been able to gain last year has helped me develop my game even more."
Over the last few years, the defensive end room has become one of the most talented on the roster. Po'uha is one of a handful of young defensive ends that are competing for starting roles. And while the ceiling of this group is higher than any other unit under Kalani Sitake, it lacks starting experience. The Cougars return just one defensive end, Logan Lutui, who has started games in previous seasons. Lutui has six career starts over the last three seasons.
The Cougars will look to fill the void left by multi-year starters Tyler Batty and Isaiah Bagnah. Po'uha will compete for a starting role alongside returning veterans Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover. He will also compete against young, talented players like Tausili Akana, Orion Maile-Kaufusi, Hunter Clegg, Kini Fonohema, and Ephraim Asiata.
Po'uha is one of the bigger defensive ends in the room at 265 pounds. His genetics indicate he could continue to add weight - his dad was was a defensive tackle in the NFL. He could be a candidate to slide inside and play defensive tackle for Jay Hill.
Po'uha said he would be open to play wherever he is needed. "I would just go wherever they want me to go at this point. I enjoy Coaching Poppinga and obviously my dad it would be a joy to go inside, but right now I'm at edge right now."
Whether he plays defensive end or defensive tackle, Po'uha will play an important role for BYU in 2025.
Po'uha's Path to BYU
Po'uha took a unique path to BYU. He signed with Utah out of high school when his dad was on the Utah staff. While he was on his mission, his dad joined BYU's staff and Viliami followed. Po'uha says he was embraced by the program as soon as he got home.
"I was excited that they took me in as a new brother," Po'uha said. "Even though everything was new, they made it very normal and natural for me to come in and be a part of the brotherhood. They just taught me the culture and the standards of BYU."
Viliami is taking advantage of the opportunity of having his father on staff. "Every night we get the opportunity to FaceTime and then we get to watch practice for the day or go over the install for the next day. Just him being there, that's a good moral support, but I love his philosophy that he would rather be my dad than a football coach...he doesn't come to me. He expects me to come to him."
He's also enjoying the tutelage of BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga. "He's the man with all the smarts," Po'uha said. "He knows the schemes. He knows the techniques, and me coming in as a sophomore now, I'm still just looking to learn and grow."
The battle for the starting defensive end jobs will be some of the most important position battles of Fall camp. Po'uha will certainly be in the mix. Po'uha got a lot of first team reps throughout Spring camp. The 2025 defensive line has more talent than any other defensive line in the Kalani Sitake tenure. The goal of Summer conditioning and Fall camp will be to get them as close to their potential as soon as possible.