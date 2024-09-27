BYU Football Depth Chart for Road Contest at Baylor
The Cougars are 4-0 as they prepare to face Baylor in the first road game in conference play. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for Baylor. There were a few important changes to the depth chart for Baylor compared to the depth chart for Kansas State. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has done enough through four weeks to remain BYU's starting quarterback.
Running Back
- Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine
The changes to the running back depth chart are the most notable going into week five. Starter LJ Martin has been removed from the depth chart - BYU announced that Martin will not play against Baylor and is expected to return after the bye week against Arizona.
Hinckley Ropati is back from injury and will play against Baylor. BYU needs more production from Ropati if he is going to keep his spot in the rotation.
Additionally, Sione Moa has been added to the depth chart for the first time. Moa was a breakout star in BYU's win over Kansas State this week. Moa, however, got banged up in that game and was seen in a walking boot on campus this week. His status for Baylor is up in the air.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
- Cody Hagen
- Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
- Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Connor Pay
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Bruce Mitchell OR Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Bruce Mitchell got his first career start for BYU against Kansas State. Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa have battled injuries this season.
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliama Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba played against Kansas State for the first time this season. Bamba missed the first three games due to injury.
Strong Safety
- Micah Harper OR Crew Wakley OR Raider Damuni
- Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade
Raider Damuni has played well the last few weeks, and he's been promoted to co-starter as a result. BYU will probably continue to rotate a lot of bodies at safety.
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Micah Harper
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Chika Ebunoha
No changes to the depth chart at free safety or nickel.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.