BYU Football Depth Chart for Road Contest at Baylor

Casey Lundquist

Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Cougars are 4-0 as they prepare to face Baylor in the first road game in conference play. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for Baylor. There were a few important changes to the depth chart for Baylor compared to the depth chart for Kansas State. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.

Quarterback

  1. Jake Retzlaff
  2. Gerry Bohanon

No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has done enough through four weeks to remain BYU's starting quarterback.

Running Back

  1. Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine

The changes to the running back depth chart are the most notable going into week five. Starter LJ Martin has been removed from the depth chart - BYU announced that Martin will not play against Baylor and is expected to return after the bye week against Arizona.

Hinckley Ropati is back from injury and will play against Baylor. BYU needs more production from Ropati if he is going to keep his spot in the rotation.

Additionally, Sione Moa has been added to the depth chart for the first time. Moa was a breakout star in BYU's win over Kansas State this week. Moa, however, got banged up in that game and was seen in a walking boot on campus this week. His status for Baylor is up in the air.

Tight End

  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson

No changes to the depth chart at tight end.

Wide Receiver

  1. Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
  2. Cody Hagen
  1. Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
  1. Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
  2. Tei Nacua

No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

  1. Caleb Etienne
  2. Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

  1. Weylin Lapuaho
  2. Bruce Mitchell

Center

  1. Connor Pay
  2. Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

  1. Bruce Mitchell OR Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa

Bruce Mitchell got his first career start for BYU against Kansas State. Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa have battled injuries this season.

Right Tackle

  1. Brayden Keim
  2. Austin Leausa

No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

  1. Tyler Batty
  2. Bodie Schoonover
  3. Viliama Po'uha
  1. Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
  2. Ephraim Asiata

No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.

Defensive Tackles

  1. John Nelson
  2. Joshua Singh
  3. David Latu
  1. Blake Mangelson
  2. Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau

No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.

Linebacker

  1. Jack Kelly
  2. Ace Kaufusi
  3. Miles Hall
  1. Harrison Taggart
  2. Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
  1. Isaiah Glasker
  2. Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Secondary

Cornerback

  1. Jakob Robinson
  2. Evan Johnson
  3. Jayden Dunlap
  1. Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
  2. Tre Alexander

No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba played against Kansas State for the first time this season. Bamba missed the first three games due to injury.

Strong Safety

  1. Micah Harper OR Crew Wakley OR Raider Damuni
  2. Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade

Raider Damuni has played well the last few weeks, and he's been promoted to co-starter as a result. BYU will probably continue to rotate a lot of bodies at safety.

Free Safety

  1. Tanner Wall
  2. Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala

Nickel

  1. Micah Harper
  2. Jonathan Kabeya
  3. Chika Ebunoha

No changes to the depth chart at free safety or nickel.

Special Teams

Punter

  1. Sam Vander Haar
  2. Landon Rehkow

Placekicker

  1. Will Ferrin
  2. Matthias Dunn

Kick Return

  1. Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts

No changes to the depth chart at special teams.

