BYU Football Opens as a Home Underdog Against Kansas State
BYU wrapped up it non-conference slate on Saturday night with a road win at Wyoming. The Cougars improved to 3-0 as they prepare to kickoff Big 12 play with a home game against Kansas State. The opening betting line for BYU-Kansas State was released on Sunday morning. BYU opened as a 7.5-point underdog to the Wildcats on FanDuel sportsbook.
The over/under was set at 50.5, so the projected final score would be in the ballpark of 28-22 according to oddsmakers.
This will be the first time BYU has opened conference play at home. Both teams are 3-0 heading into this game and Kansas State will be ranked in the top 15. It's pretty safe to assume that this game will be sold out.
BYU and Kansas State will kickoff at 8:30 PM Mountain Time in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN. It will also be a whiteout as BYU pays tribute to the 1996 team that went 14-1 and beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. That was the last time BYU and Kansas State played each other.
BYU Whiteout Uniforms
In July, BYU football unveiled a 1996 throwback uniform that they will wear against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener. The all white throwback uniform was actually an alternate uniform that BYU only wore once during the 1996 campaign. The special edition uniform is part of the celebration of 100 seasons of BYU football.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
