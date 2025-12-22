DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets on 49ers vs Colts Monday Night Football

SI

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Indianapolis for a pivotal Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup against the Colts on Dec. 22, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning. New users can capitalize on this primetime showdown with a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 and win. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer, making it simple for new bettors to get started with sportsbook promos this Monday night.

DraftKings promo code offer details for 49ers vs Colts

This DraftKings promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers betting on Monday Night Football. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins. The bonus arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bet tokens, either instantly or within 72 hours in case of technical delays.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
  • Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market to trigger the promotion.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the 49ers to cover the spread against Indianapolis and they win, you'll keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. However, if San Francisco fails to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving any bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo creates an excellent opportunity to explore different betting markets on this crucial late-season matchup.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before kickoff:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the 49ers vs Colts game.
  4. If your wager wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

New users can learn more about this operator's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These DraftKings promo codes and bonuses rotate frequently, ensuring loyal customers have access to enhanced value throughout the football season and beyond.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

